2022 Ohsweken Speedway Revealed

From Tommy Goudge

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (February 4, 2022) – Ohsweken Speedway officials are excited to announce an action-packed 2022 schedule. The track’s 25th season of racing features 20 events, including the long-awaited dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, three editions of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, the inaugural Canadian Crate Nationals, and much more.

The schedule is anchored by the track’s four Friday Night Excitement divisions, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks, and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. To celebrate Ohsweken’s 25th season of racing, extra cash will be on the line for at least one division each night.

The much-anticipated dirt track debut of the NASCAR Pinty’s Series stock cars is sure to draw plenty of attention on the 2022 schedule, while visits by the Pinty’s Knights of Thunder 360 Sprint Car series, Action Sprint Tour Crate Sprint Car series fueled by Pinty’s, 358 Modifieds, Sportsman Modifieds, NLMA Crate Late Models, Duel on the Dirt Thunder Stock and Mini Stock series, and Vintage Cars will add to the fun. At $25,000-to-win, the Pinty’s 100 for the NASCAR Pinty’s Series on Tuesday, August 16 will feature the largest payout in Ohsweken Speedway history. The 358 Modifieds have three $2,000-to-win events on the 2022 schedule, the most races for the Small Blocks on the Ohsweken schedule in years.

Perhaps the most noticeable events on the schedule are not one, not two, but three editions of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals, each paying $10,000-to-win for the 360 Sprint Car division. The 16th and 17th editions of this signature event will be run on July 1 and August 15 respectively, with the latter scheduled the night before the NASCAR Pinty’s 100 for a spectacular Monday/Tuesday doubleheader. Meanwhile, the traditional September edition of CSCN is set for September 15-17. These huge events will be made possible with support from Nitro 54 Variety, Arrow Express, and Burger Barn.

A new marquee event for 2022 is the inaugural Canadian Crate Nationals on Friday, September 16; the event is expected to draw Crate Sprint Car teams from all over the northeast to compete for a $5,000 winner’s cheque, as the division continues to grow in Ontario, Quebec, and New York. The Friday night winner will choose between a $5,000 payday or a brand new fully-converted GM 602 crate engine, while the Crate Sprints will support the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals the following night; Saturday’s winner will receive whichever prize is not chosen by Friday’s winner.

The traditional Brock Leonard Memorial 50 for the Thunder Stocks and Art Hill Memorial 42 for the Mini Stocks will be circled on the calendars of stock car fans and teams, along with the Cash Blast 50 for the Thunder Stocks. Other popular events in 2022 include Spectator King of the Hill, Fan Blast 500, Halloween in July, Christmas in August, Wall of Fame Night, Canadian National Autism Foundation Night, Drive Safe Ride Safe Bicycle Night, and Back to School Backpack Night.

Visit www.ohswekenspeedway.com or scroll down to view the full schedule, and stay tuned to Ohsweken Speedway’s website and social media pages for more exciting announcements in the weeks to come.

2022 Ohsweken Speedway Schedule of Events

(Subject to Change)

Friday, May 6 – Test & Tune Practice Night 1

(All divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2022)

Friday, May 13 – Test & Tune Practice Night 2

(All divisions competing at Ohsweken Speedway in 2022)

Friday, May 20 – 25th Season Opener

-360 Sprint Cars ($2,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, May 27 – Spectator King of the Hill Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars ($1,000-to-win)

-Thunder Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race – $750-to-win)

-Mini Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race – $750-to-win)

Friday, June 3 – Fan Blast 500 Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks ($1,000-to-win)

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 10 – Canadian National Autism Foundation Night

-360 Sprint Cars ($2,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, June 17 – Wall of Fame Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars ($1,000-to-win)

-Thunder Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race – $750-to-win)

-Mini Stocks (Duel on the Dirt home track race – $750-to-win)

Friday, June 24 – Gale’s Thunder Stock Cash Blast 50

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks ($2,000-to-win)

-Mini Stocks

Friday, July 1 – The 16th Running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

-360 Sprint Cars (Knights of Thunder – $10,000-to-win)

-358 Modifieds ($2,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour – $2,000-to-win)

-Mini Stocks ($500-to-win)

Friday, July 8 – Drive Safe Ride Safe Bicycle Night

-360 Sprint Cars ($2,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, July 15 – Halloween in July

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks ($1,000-to-win)

Friday, July 22 – Fan Appreciation Night

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars ($1,000-to-win)

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, July 29 – NLMA Crate Late Model Tour

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Late Models (NLMA – $2,000-to-win)

-Thunder Stocks

-Vintage Cars

Friday, August 5 – Christmas in August

-360 Sprint Cars

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks ($1,000-to-win)

Friday, August 12 – Thunder Stock Brock Leonard Memorial 50

-358 Modifieds ($2,000-to-win)

-Sportsman Modifieds

-Thunder Stocks (Duel on the Dirt series – $1,000-to-win)

-Mini Stocks

Monday, August 15 – The 17th Running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

-360 Sprint Cars (Knights of Thunder – $10,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour)

-NASCAR Pinty’s Series Hot Lap Dash

Tuesday, August 16 – The Pinty’s 100

-NASCAR Pinty’s Series ($25,000-to-win)

-360 Sprint Cars (Knights of Thunder – $2,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour)

Friday, August 19 – No Racing (Off Week)

Friday, August 26 – Mini Stock Art Hill Memorial 42

-360 Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks (Duel on the Dirt series – $1,000-to-win)

Friday, September 2 – Sprint Car Championship Friday plus Back to School Backpack Night

-360 Sprint Cars ($2,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Friday, September 9 – Stock Car Championship Friday plus 358’s & Sportsman

-358 Modifieds ($2,000-to-win)

-Sportsman Modifieds ($1,000-to-win)

-Thunder Stocks

-Mini Stocks

Thursday, September 15 – #CSCN2022 Test & Tune Night

(all divisions competing at Ohsweken in 2022)

Friday, September 16 – The Inaugural Canadian Crate Nationals

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour – $5,000-to-win)

-360 Sprint Cars (Knights of Thunder – Triple 15’s)

Saturday, September 17 – The 18th Running of the Canadian Sprint Car Nationals

-360 Sprint Cars (Knights of Thunder series – $10,000-to-win)

-Crate Sprint Cars (Action Sprint Tour – $5,000-to-win)