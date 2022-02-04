Allstar Performance Event List: February 4-5, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 4-5, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, February 4, 2022
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Senoia Raceway
|Senoia, GA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
Saturday, February 5, 2022
|ACT Speedway
|Canbuerra, ACT
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|Midget Cars
|50 Lap Feature
|Baypark Speedway
|Mt. Maunganui, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|Blue Ribbon Raceway
|Kalkee, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Bunbury Speedway
|Davenport, WA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Heartland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Hendry County Motorsports Park
|Clewiston, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Redline Raceway
|Mt. Helen, VIC
|Victorian Sprintcar Association
|Senoia Raceway
|Senoia, GA
|All Star Circuit of Champions