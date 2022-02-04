Allstar Performance Event List: February 4-5, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 4-5, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

 

Friday, February 4, 2022

Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL United Sprint Car Series
Senoia Raceway Senoia, GA All Star Circuit of Champions

Saturday, February 5, 2022

ACT Speedway Canbuerra, ACT Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Baypark Speedway Mt. Maunganui, NZ Midget Cars 50 Lap Feature
Baypark Speedway Mt. Maunganui, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Blue Ribbon Raceway Kalkee, VIC Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Blue Ribbon Raceway Kalkee, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bunbury Speedway Davenport, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Bunbury Speedway Davenport, WA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Heartland Raceway Moama, NSW Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL United Sprint Car Series
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Redline Raceway Mt. Helen, VIC Victorian Sprintcar Association
Senoia Raceway Senoia, GA All Star Circuit of Champions

 