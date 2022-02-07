Brian Brown Racing and Andy’s Frozen Custard Announce Multi-Year Partnership

From Tyler Altmeyer

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (February 7, 2022) – Just in time for “Blackjack” to kick-off his 2022 campaign, Grain Valley, Missouri’s Brian Brown is pleased to welcome Andy’s Frozen Custard® to the Brian Brown Racing (BBR) family. The partnership will make its official debut during Volusia Speedway Park’s annual DIRTcar Nationals, which takes place February 8-12, 2022. Throughout the season, show car appearances at Andy’s locations in the Midwest and beyond, product sampling to fans at tracks and Andy’s logo identification on cars, uniforms, haulers, and more are all part of the partnership.

“I’ve been privileged to know Andy and his family for a long time. I’ve been able to watch this family-owned business, Andy’s Frozen Custard, grow tremendously. It’s pretty remarkable,” Brian Brown expressed. “Now, BBR is lucky enough to represent Andy’s, their great team-members, franchisees, and stakeholders, in a multi-year deal. Andy’s™ is going to taste extra sweet in Victory Lane, especially with their logo on the nose wing.”

Known as “The World’s Finest Frozen Custard”, Andy’s Frozen Custard has been serving treat lovers for over 35 years, boasting the freshest ingredients for an unmatched flavor experience. A quick-service frozen dessert destination with a speedy drive-thru, Andy’s is famous for its Made Fresh Hourly™ frozen custard, Baked Fresh Daily toppings, hand-rolled waffle cones, Concretes, Jackhammers®, sundaes, floats, and malts. Also available is Andy’s Anywhere®, hand-packed, hard-frozen pints, quarts, Quart Combos™ and specialty items available for those who want Andy’s Anytime™ at home, at work and at special events.

Although their relationship with Brian Brown Racing is a recent development, Andy’s has a 30-year relationship in dirt-track racing and motorsports. Most recently the brand partnered with Texas Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing and Kaulig Racing to promote Andy’s Frozen Custard to racing fans everywhere.

“My love for racing started with my parents, John and Carol back in the 90’s. We have sponsored Larry and Terry Phillips, supported woman drivers, drivers from the age of 10 years old and now NASCAR, noted Andy Kuntz, CEO of Andy’s Frozen Custard. “Having an official partnership with Brian Brown Racing brings together our love of racing and understanding of how it drives our business while promoting our key attributes of teamwork, speed, accuracy and loyalty.”

Brian Brown’s five-race DIRTcar Nationals schedule, a traditional starting point for many of the country’s top open wheel aces, will begin with back-to-back nights of All Star Circuit of Champions competition on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a trio of World of Outlaws programs on Thursday through Saturday.

For those who cannot make the journey to DeLeon Springs, Florida, to witness Brian Brown Racing activate their 2022 campaign, FloRacing and DirtVision has you covered. The All Star portion of the five-race schedule will be broadcast live via www.floracing.com, and the World of Outlaws portion will be broadcast live via www.dirtvision.com.