Kerry Madsen Fills In For PPM During Florida Events

From Petersen Media

(February 6, 2022) — Last October, Parker Price-Miller made the announcement that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was set for a new type of battle. While able to close out the 2021 season and get the 2022 started at the Chili Bowl, the Kokomo, IN driver has made the decision to step aside for the All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws season opening events in Florida, and Kerry Madsen will fill his seat with McGhee Motorsports while he continues his treatment.

“Chemotherapy is underway, and I want everyone to know that I feel really good, and things are going really well,” Parker Price-Miller said. “With another treatment upcoming, it could take its toll on me so I made the decision to sit out the upcoming races at Volusia Speedway Park, and East Bay Raceway Park, and let my team have the best chance at success. We are looking forward to running with the All Stars this season, and as a team we want to support the series in these opening races so I am really excited to see what Kerry Madsen and the guys can do together.”

With a lull in the All Star schedule following Florida, PPM is hopeful he will be able to return to racing action, but will still be mindful of his body as his health is his top priority.

“I am hopeful I can get back in the seat when the season resumes in April, but that is just so far out, and we really don’t know,” Price-Miller said. “Taking care of myself is obviously priority number one, but I also want to feel 100% and be able to give my team 100% before I go back racing. I really have to thank the McGhee family for being so supportive and continuing to give me a great opportunity.”

Filling in for PPM the next two weeks in Florida will be St Marys, NSW standout, Kerry Madsen, who looks forward to the opportunity.

“Obviously we wish Parker Price-Miller all the best and wish he wasn’t having to go through this,” Madsen said. “We hope he get through this healthy and gets back to the track in no time at all. I am thankful that he and the McGhee family thought of me to fill in for them, and I am excited to get back down to Florida and open the season up.”