Rain Across Region Forces Cancellation of Tuesday’s Portion of the DIRTcar Nationals

From Tyler Altmeyer

BARBERVILLE, FL (February 8, 2022) – Rain that started over the weekend and has continued into Tuesday has led to over-saturated grounds at Volusia Speedway Park, forcing DIRTcar, All Star and track officials to cancel Tuesday’s portion of the 51st DIRTcar Nationals. Tuesday’s events will not be made up.

Fortunately, clear skies and rising temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the week so the DIRTcar Nationals is now set to kick off on Wednesday, Feb. 9, with DIRTcar UMP Modifeds and FloRacing All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 Sprint Cars.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to Tuesday’s event will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until March 8 to request a refund.

For the day’s full schedule of events and to get tickets, visit https://volusiaspeedwaypark.com/dirtcarnationals/

You can further keep up to date with the latest DIRTcar Nationals news at DIRTcarNationals.com.