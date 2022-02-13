Terry McCarl Wins USCS Feature at Needmore Speedway

Altoona, Iowa’s Terry McCarl raced around K&N Filters Pole Position starter and North Dakota young gun Brendan Mueller into the lead on lap one if the 30-lap USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters winged sprint car main event at Needmore Speedway on Saturday night to garner the $3000 top prize in the USCS Georgia Sprint Car Winter Nationals.

MCCarl fended off all challenges after three caution periods and a lap 25 red flag inciden for Jacob Dyktra’s Flip.

After the final restart, McCarl had to hold off Wantage, New Jersey’s Davie Franek, who leads the current USCS Winter Heat Series 2022 standings .

Franek flew under the checkers in the runner-up spot ahead of Columbia, Missouri’s Garet Williamson in third place. Brendan Mullen was fourth and anotger Iowan, Chris Martin from Ankany, Iowa rounded out the top five drivers.

Corbin Gurley from Hebron, Indiana led the next group in sixth place followed by defending USCS National Champion, Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio, who started 13th.

The evening’s Wilwood Disc Brakes Hard Charger, Ricky Peterson from Rawson, Ohio was eight follwed by 13-time USCS National Champion Terry Gray from Bartlett, Tennessee in ninth place with Englishman, Ryan Harrison completing the top ten in the twenty-four car field.

Heat race winners were Chris Martin, Engler Heat 1, Garet Willamson JJ Supply Heat 2 and Jacob Dykstra in Hero Graphics Heat 3. Brendan Mullen captured the Pole Postion by winning tge 6-lap Hoosier Speed Dash for tge top six cars in passing points.

The USCS Winter Heat Series now takes a weekend off before returning to action at Southern Raceway in Milton, Florida on Friday and Saturday, February 25th and 26th. For more USCS info please visit www.uscsracing.com

United Sprint Car Series

Needmore Speedway

Norman Park, Georgia

Saturday, February 12, 2022

Engler Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[1]

2. 5-Hayden Campbell[2]

3. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]

4. 121-Steve Glover[4]

5. 33-Joe Larkin[5]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[8]

7. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[6]

DNS: 43-Terry Witherspoon

JJ Supply of NC Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 24W-Garet Williamson[2]

2. 24-Terry McCarl[6]

3. 07-Johnny Bridges[3]

4. 10-Terry Gray[8]

5. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[5]

6. 2-Ricky Peterson[4]

7. 13-Chase Howard[7]

8. 83A-Bob Auld[1]

HERO Graphics Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[1]

2. 28F-Davie Franek[4]

3. 11M-Brendan Mullen[6]

4. 197-Ryan Harrison[3]

5. 4-Danny Smith[5]

6. 22S-Slater Helt[7]

7. 20-Brayden Cooley[8]

8. 15M-Liam Martin[2]

HOOSIER Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]

2. 24-Terry McCarl[3]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[4]

4. 44-Chris Martin[2]

5. 24W-Garet Williamson[6]

6. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]

USCS Winter Heat Race #Round 4 (30 Laps)

1. 24-Terry McCarl[2]

2. 28F-Davie Franek[3]

3. 24W-Garet Williamson[5]

4. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]

5. 44-Chris Martin[4]

6. 12-Corbin Gurley[7]

7. 4-Danny Smith[13]

8. 2-Ricky Peterson[19]

9. 10-Terry Gray[8]

10. 197-Ryan Harrison[12]

11. 5-Hayden Campbell[9]

12. 121-Steve Glover[11]

13. 13-Chase Howard[21]

14. 28-Jeff Willingham[15]

15. 33-Joe Larkin[17]

16. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[20]

17. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[6]

18. 83-Mark Ruel Jr[14]

19. 22S-Slater Helt[16]

20. 07-Johnny Bridges[10]

21. 83A-Bob Auld[23]

22. 15M-Liam Martin[22]

23. 20-Brayden Cooley[18]

DNS: 43-Terry Witherspoon