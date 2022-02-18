Allstar Performance Event List: February 18-19, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 18-19, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, February 18, 2022
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Winter Dirt Games
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Saturday, February 19, 2022
|4-17 Southern Speedway
|Punta Gorda, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Bubba Raceway Park
|Ocala, FL
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Winter Dirt Games
|Dubbo Speedway
|Dubbo, NSW
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|East Bay Raceway Park
|Tampa, FL
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Hearland Raceway
|Moama, NSW
|Australian Sprintcar Allstars
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Murray Bridge Speedway
|Bridge East, SA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Midget Cars
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Perth Motorplex
|Kwinana Beach, WA
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Western Speedway
|Hamilton, VIC
|Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Western Springs Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars