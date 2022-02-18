Allstar Performance Event List: February 18-19, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place February 18-19, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
 

Friday, February 18, 2022

Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL USAC National Sprint Car Series Winter Dirt Games
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Saturday, February 19, 2022

4-17 Southern Speedway Punta Gorda, FL Southern Sprint Car Series
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Bubba Raceway Park Ocala, FL USAC National Sprint Car Series Winter Dirt Games
Dubbo Speedway Dubbo, NSW Winged 410 Sprint Cars
East Bay Raceway Park Tampa, FL Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hearland Raceway Moama, NSW Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway Bridge East, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Western Speedway Hamilton, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway Auckland, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars