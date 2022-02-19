Reutzel Wins Friday at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 18, 2022) — Aaron Reutzel picked up the victory during the second night of the 46th Winter Nationals at East Bay Raceway Park. Reutzel, for Clute, Texas, held off Thursday night winner at East Bay Mark Smith for the victory. Garrett Green, Ryan Smith, and Dylan Westbrook rounded out the top five.
46th Winter Nationals
East Bay Raceway Park
Tampa, Florida
Friday, February 18, 2022
Feature:
1. 8-Aaron Reutzel
2. 43-Mark Smith
3. 82-Garrett Green
4. 10x-Ryan Smith
5. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr
7. 27-Carson McCarl
8. 47-Dale Howard
9. 24x-Terry McCarl
10. 6-Dustin Gates
11. 2c-Wayne Johnson
12. 66-Danny Smith
13. 92-Matt Kurtz
14. 7c-Phil Gressman
15. 24-Danny Martin Jr
16. 44-Chris Martin
17. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr
18. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr
19. 5m-Max Stambaugh
20. 97w-Greg Wilson
21. 3A-Aj Maddox
22. 197-Ryan Harrison
23. 28F-Davie Franek
24. 10-Paul Colagiovanni Jr