Reutzel Wins Friday at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 18, 2022) — Aaron Reutzel picked up the victory during the second night of the 46th Winter Nationals at East Bay Raceway Park. Reutzel, for Clute, Texas, held off Thursday night winner at East Bay Mark Smith for the victory. Garrett Green, Ryan Smith, and Dylan Westbrook rounded out the top five.

46th Winter Nationals

East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, Florida

Friday, February 18, 2022

Feature:

1. 8-Aaron Reutzel

2. 43-Mark Smith

3. 82-Garrett Green

4. 10x-Ryan Smith

5. 47x-Dylan Westbrook

6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

7. 27-Carson McCarl

8. 47-Dale Howard

9. 24x-Terry McCarl

10. 6-Dustin Gates

11. 2c-Wayne Johnson

12. 66-Danny Smith

13. 92-Matt Kurtz

14. 7c-Phil Gressman

15. 24-Danny Martin Jr

16. 44-Chris Martin

17. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr

18. 12H-Tony Bruce Jr

19. 5m-Max Stambaugh

20. 97w-Greg Wilson

21. 3A-Aj Maddox

22. 197-Ryan Harrison

23. 28F-Davie Franek

24. 10-Paul Colagiovanni Jr