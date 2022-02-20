Hafertepe Wins King of the 360’s Finale at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 19, 2022) — Sam Hafertepe Jr. won the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park during the 46th edition of the Winter Nationals. Mark Smith, Terry McCarl, Ryan Smith, and Dylan Westbrook rounded out the top five.
46th Winter Nationals / Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s
East Bay Raceway Park
Tampa, Florida
Saturday, February 19, 2022
Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr
2. 43-Mark Smith
3. 24x-Terry McCarl
4. 10x-Ryan Smith
5. 47x-Dylan Westbrook
6. 24-Danny Martin Jr
7. 27-Carson McCarl
8. 28F-Davie Franek
9. 3A-A.J. Maddox
10. 8-Aaron Reutzel
11. 5m-Max Stambaugh
12. 28-Tim Shaffer
13. 47-Dale Howard
14. 66-Danny Smith
15. 92-Matt Kurtz
16. 22-Johnny Gilbertson
17. 20B-Cody Bova
18. 44-Chris Martin
19. 11m-Brendan Mullen
20. 82-Garrett Green
21. 7c-Phil Gressman
22. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr
23. 7D-Zane Devault
24. 2P-Ricky Peterson Jr