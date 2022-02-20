Hafertepe Wins King of the 360’s Finale at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 19, 2022) — Sam Hafertepe Jr. won the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park during the 46th edition of the Winter Nationals. Mark Smith, Terry McCarl, Ryan Smith, and Dylan Westbrook rounded out the top five.

46th Winter Nationals / Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360’s

East Bay Raceway Park

Tampa, Florida

Saturday, February 19, 2022

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr

2. 43-Mark Smith

3. 24x-Terry McCarl

4. 10x-Ryan Smith

5. 47x-Dylan Westbrook

6. 24-Danny Martin Jr

7. 27-Carson McCarl

8. 28F-Davie Franek

9. 3A-A.J. Maddox

10. 8-Aaron Reutzel

11. 5m-Max Stambaugh

12. 28-Tim Shaffer

13. 47-Dale Howard

14. 66-Danny Smith

15. 92-Matt Kurtz

16. 22-Johnny Gilbertson

17. 20B-Cody Bova

18. 44-Chris Martin

19. 11m-Brendan Mullen

20. 82-Garrett Green

21. 7c-Phil Gressman

22. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr

23. 7D-Zane Devault

24. 2P-Ricky Peterson Jr