Michael Miller Wins USCS Feature at Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, MS (February 4, 2022) — Michael Miller won the United Sprint Car Series main event Friday at Hattiesburg Speedway. Miller won the feature from the pole position over second starting Max Stambaugh. Dustin Gates moved up from 10th starting spot to third with Davie Franek and Dale Howard rounding out the top five.

United Sprint Car Series

Hattiesburg Speedway

Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Friday, February 4, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Corbin Gurley[1]

2. 66-Danny Smith[3]

3. 6-Dustin Gates[2]

4. 88-Brandon Blenden[5]

5. 21-Butch David[4]

6. 28-Jeff Willingham[6]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Max Stambaugh[1]

2. 47-Dale Howard[3]

3. 28F-Davie Franek[5]

4. 10-Terry Gray[4]

5. 71-Brady Baker[6]

6. 20-Brayden Cooley[2]

7. 01-Shane Morgan[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 10L-Landon Britt[1]

2. 4M-Michael Miller[3]

3. 07-Johnny Bridges[5]

4. 7N-Darin Naida[6]

5. L37-Scott Craft[2]

6. 56-Jeff Smith[4]

Hoosier Speed Dash (6 Laps)

1. 4M-Michael Miller[2]

2. 5M-Max Stambaugh[1]

3. 66-Danny Smith[3]

4. 47-Dale Howard[5]

5. 12-Corbin Gurley[6]

6. 10L-Landon Britt[4]

Feature (25 Laps)

1. 4M-Michael Miller[1]

2. 5M-Max Stambaugh[2]

3. 6-Dustin Gates[10]

4. 28F-Davie Franek[7]

5. 47-Dale Howard[4]

6. 66-Danny Smith[3]

7. 07-Johnny Bridges[8]

8. 12-Corbin Gurley[5]

9. 10-Terry Gray[12]

10. 20-Brayden Cooley[18]

11. 71-Brady Baker[13]

12. 10L-Landon Britt[6]

13. 01-Shane Morgan[19]

14. 7N-Darin Naida[9]

15. 28-Jeff Willingham[16]

16. 21-Butch David[14]

17. 56-Jeff Smith[17]

18. L37-Scott Craft[15]