Open Wheel Forum Featuring Ferns, Bloom, and Lesiecki Sunday at Gilmore Car Museum

(February 4, 2022) — The Gilmore Car Museum in Hickory Corners, Michigan will feature open wheel racing as part of their Sunday lecture series on March 6th. Jeff Bloom, A.J. Lesiecki, and Taylor Ferns will be a discussion panel moderated by Fred Otterbein.

Along with the panel of drivers there will be an informal tour of exhibits before the presentation from 12:45 until 2:30 p.m. est. The presentation will start at 3:00.

The meeting also will be the first meting of the Open Wheel Racing Fan Club of Michigan/Great Lakes. This organization formed by Otterbin has aspiration of putting on off season events for open wheel fans in the great lakes state to help promoter open wheel racing. Initially starting with a pavement focus, which fits with Otterbin’s background, the group hopes to help elevate awareness of midget, sprint car, and supermodified racing in Michigan. Lesiecki will also have his supermodified on hand for the event.

Tickets are still available by calling the Gilmore Car Museum at 269-671-5089 or available during winter hours 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.