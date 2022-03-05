Shebester Wins OCRS Opener at Red Dirt Raceway

From John Rittenoure

MEEKER, OK (March 4, 2022) – Steven Shebester led start-to-finish in Friday’s AmeriFlex / OCRS IMCA Sprint Car season opener at Red Dirt Raceway, but the 25-lap distance was more grueling then Shebester expected.

“It was getting a little tough toward the end,” said Shebester about going the distance on opening day of the Red Dirt Raceway Spring Nationals. “Being the first race of the season I got a little wore out. I need to get back into race shape.”

Part of the problem stemmed a fast tacky track that made for a very competitive field.

“The track was good,” Shebester said. “I came up on lapped traffic about 15 laps in and they were fast. Everyone was fast. It was good everywhere. You could move around a little bit. On top you could get that momentum going and just rip it.”

The race almost went green-to-checkered until the yellow waved with about seven laps remaining for a turn four spin.

“I hated to see that yellow come out and let Tanner (Conn) right behind me again,” Shebester said. “I just held on to it.”

Conn came from fourth to second but could not rundown Shebester. Whit Gastineau started fifth and settled for third, pole sitter Jordan Knight fell to fourth and Nebraska driver Tyler Drueke rounded out the top five.

Oil Capital Racing Series

Red Dirt Raceway

Meeker, Oklahoma

Friday, March 4, 2022

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 10-Jordan Knight[3]

2. 32K-Chris Kelly[2]

3. 22M-Rees Moran[4]

4. 11K-Tyler Knight[5]

5. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[1]

6. 83-Jett Hays[7]

7. 18-Dillon Laden[6]

8. 8X-Austin Shores[8]

DNS: 77-Dean Drake Jr

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 78-Tanner Conn[3]

2. 2-Whit Gastineau[1]

3. 17E-Blake Edwards[5]

4. 31-Casey Wills[2]

5. 33K-JT Kelly[4]

6. $5-Emilee Lowry[6]

7. P78-Kevin Pickard[8]

DNS: 9$-Kyle Clark

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16S-Steven Shebester[5]

2. 7F-Noah Harris[1]

3. 88-Terry Easum[3]

4. 5-Joe Bob Lee[4]

5. 5H-Cameron Hagin[7]

6. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[8]

7. 00-Daniel Shaffer[6]

8. 69-Greg York[2]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 12-Tyler Drueke[2]

2. 1-Johnny Kent[1]

3. 5$-Danny Smith[3]

4. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[5]

5. 7-Shane Sundquist[8]

6. 55W-Danny Wood[6]

7. 22C-Jonathan Beason[7]

8. 938-Bradley Fezard[4]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5-Joe Bob Lee[2]

2. 18-Dillon Laden[7]

3. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[3]

4. 20S-Sheldon Barksdale[1]

5. $5-Emilee Lowry[5]

6. P78-Kevin Pickard[6]

7. 69-Greg York[9]

8. 83-Jett Hays[4]

9. 8X-Austin Shores[8]

DNS: 9$-Kyle Clark

B-Main 2 (12 Laps)

1. 31-Casey Wills[2]

2. 5H-Cameron Hagin[1]

3. 55W-Danny Wood[5]

4. 22C-Jonathan Beason[6]

5. 94F-Morgan Fletcher[4]

6. 938-Bradley Fezard[8]

7. 33K-JT Kelly[3]

8. 00-Daniel Shaffer[7]

DNS: 77-Dean Drake Jr

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 16S-Steven Shebester[2]

2. 78-Tanner Conn[4]

3. 2-Whit Gastineau[5]

4. 10-Jordan Knight[1]

5. 12-Tyler Drueke[3]

6. 7F-Noah Harris[6]

7. 17E-Blake Edwards[8]

8. 5-Joe Bob Lee[15]

9. 88-Terry Easum[12]

10. 22M-Rees Moran[10]

11. 55W-Danny Wood[20]

12. 32K-Chris Kelly[7]

13. 1-Johnny Kent[9]

14. 08E-Elizabeth Phillips[19]

15. 5H-Cameron Hagin[18]

16. 18-Dillon Laden[17]

17. 7-Shane Sundquist[11]

18. 11K-Tyler Knight[14]

19. 5$-Danny Smith[13]

20. 31-Casey Wills[16]