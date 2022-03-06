Grimm Wins Southern Sprint Car Series Feature at Citrus County

INVERNESS, FL (February 5, 2022) — L.J. Grimm won the Southern Sprint Car Series feature Saturday at Citrus County Speedway. Grimm passed Davey Hamilton, Jr. on lap six and drove away for the victory. Daniel Miller, Tommy Nichols, Davey Hamilton Jr, and Aaron Pierce rounded out the top five.

Southern Sprint Car Series

Citrus County Speedway

Inverness, Florida

Saturday, March 5, 2022

Feature:

1. 88-L.J. Grimm

2. 5-Daniel Miller

3. 55-Tommy Nichols

4. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.

5. 26-Aaron Pierce

6. 25-Bruce Brantley

7. 32-Sonny Hartley

8. 44-Gary Wiggins

9. 3x-Bo Hartley

10. 22x-Steven Hollinger

11. 5s-Garrett Green

12. 33-Stan Butler

13. 88a-Sport Allen

14. 93-Dude Teate