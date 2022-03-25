Huset’s High Bank Nationals Offering Stout Payout Throughout Inaugural World of Outlaws Spectacle

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (March 22, 2022) – The inaugural Huset’s High Bank Nationals is only three months away.

The newest crown jewel event on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series schedule pays a whopping $100,000 to win the finale at Huset’s Speedway on June 25. The opening round on June 23 offers $15,000 to the winner with the second preliminary night on June 24 paying $20,000 to win.

More money is on the line each night throughout the tripleheader spectacle, which pays $1,000 to start the main event on Night 1, $1,500 to start Night 2 and $3,000 to start the finale. The second-place finisher in the feature on Night 2 earns $10,000 – the standard winner’s share of a regular World of Outlaws main event – with the finale doling out $30,000 for second place, $20,000 for third place, $15,000 for fourth place and $10,000 for fifth place.

That makes the Huset’s High Bank Nationals one of the best-paying winged sprint car races in the country, which will draw many of the premier racing teams around the country to face off with the stellar competitors on the World of Outlaws trail.

The teams will get a night to prepare as Huset’s Speedway hosts the World of Outlaws for a stand-alone show on Sunday, June 5.

Advanced tickets for all events as well as camping are available for purchase online by visiting https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs.