Bradley Terrell Opens Hunt Wingless Tour Season with Petaluma Victory

PC- Cliff Mills

(PETERSEN MEDIA-Petaluma, CA)- Saturday night at Petaluma Speedway in Petaluma, CA, Bradley Terrell continues his recent terror with the Hunt Series as he was masterful en route to the opening night win as he bested to robust 38-car field that was in attendance.

When the 25-lap feature event came to life it was Mark Hanson getting the jump as he held the early advantage. While he led the way, Terrell settled into third before making his move into second on the seventh lap of the race.

With Hanson in his crosshairs, Terrell would reel the race leader in and take over command of the top spot at the halfway point of the race. Once out in front, Terrell was able to open up a comfortable lead.

While Terrell led over Hanson, sixth starting Sean Jones was able to put on a bit of a charge as he sliced and diced his way forward from sixth. Running in fourth for much of the race, Jones take over the third spot when the white flag was displayed as he got by Nick Robfogel late in the race.

Up front, it was all about Terrell as he was able to pick up the win over Hanson, Jones, Robfogel, and Jimmy Christian rounding out the Top-5.

With 38-cars on hand, Terrell kicked the night off by earning Dependable Crane Fast Time Honors before winning Benic Enterprises Heat No. 1. Robfogel would win Brown and Miller Heat No. 2, Jake Morgan won King Racing Products Heat No. 3, and Shawn Arriaga won Santomauro Racing Products Heat No. 4

Nathan Johnson earned the Santomauro Hard Charger Award, while Brent Steck took home the Matt Streeter Racing Hard Luck Award.

By finishing 15th in the feature, Eathron Lanfri took home the BR Motorsports P.15 award, while Jake Morgan won the Arbogast Technologies Beast Presenting Feature Car, and by way of his Lap 14 move on Mark Hanson, Bradley Terrell was awarded the Vahlco Wheels Cool Move of the Night.

The B Main was won by Sparky Howard, who was joined in the feature by Nathan Johnson, Eathon Lanfri, Tony Bernard, and Zach Acheson.