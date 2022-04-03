Williamson Wins Gold Cup at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, W.A. (April 2, 2022) — Callum Williamson, Tom Payet, Matt Iwanow, and Michael Keen won features during the “Gold Cup” Saturday at Perth Motorplex. Williamson won the winged 410 sprint car feature, Iwanow won the Midget Car main, Iwanow won the wingless V6 sprint car feature, and Keen won the winged limited sprint feature.
Perth Motorplex
Kwinana Beach, Western Australia
Saturday, April 2, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 3-Callum Williamson
2. 17-Jock Goodyer
3. 79-Kris Coyle
4. 2-Dayne Kingshott
5. 77-Bradley Maiolo
6. V14-Robbie Farr
7. N4-Ian Madsen
8. 57-Shaun Bradford
9. 97-Mitchell Wormall
10. 8-Andrew Priolo
11. 9-AJ Nash
12. 8wx-David Priolo
13. 20-Ryan Lancaster
14. 14-Jason Pryde
15. 67-Jaydee Dack
16. 55-Darren Mewett
17. N42-Kyle Mock
18. 13-Myles Bolger
19. 6-Todd Davis
20. 21-Troy Lawson
21. 11-Jason Kendrick
22. 39-Jarrin Bielby
23. 18-Kye Scroop
24. 19-Trent Pigdon
25. 41-Daniel Harding
26. 94-Matthew Cross
Midget Cars
Feature:
1. 7-Tom Payet
2. 4-Kaiden Manders
3. 52-Lee Redmond
4. 26-Keenan Fleming
5. 38-Travis White
6. 50-Tom Callaghan
7. 51-Beau Doyle
8. 18-Vaughan Manders
9. 35-Andrew Charles
10. 89-Cory Smith
11. 2-Ross Heywood
12. 65-Russell Taylor
13. 71-Daniel Golding
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. W1-Matt Iwanow
2. 90-Daniel Keen
3. 55-Cody Nash
4. 5-Bradley Fitzgerald
5. 84-Daran Humfrey
6. 56-Brendon Wedge
7. 78-Matty Fellowes
8. 42-Kodi Clayden
9. 96-Angus Bott
10. 86-Cody Walker
11. 9-Tom Britton
12. 24-Brandon Sharpe
13. 74-Adam Bosnjak
14. 6-Travis Armstrong
15. 2-Blake Iwanow
16. 41-Jye McKenzie
17. 21-Gavin Preen
18. 15-Justin Wragg
19. 36-Kevin Bissaker
20. 29-Chad Pittard
Winged Limited Sprints
Feature:
1. 95-Michael Keen
2. 51-Tim King
3. 4-Craig Bottrell
4. 24-Kyle Francis
5. 57-Tim Boujos
6. 75-Mike Hanlon
7. 33-Trystan Caley
8. 77-Joel Ettridge
9. 26-Glen Dickinson
10. 60-Matthew Laughton
11. 112-Clayton Dickinson
12. 9-Mat Borgas
13. 71-Stephanie Hanlon
15. 90-Daniel Keen
16. 49-Dominic Rifici
16. 86-Cody Walker
17. 47-Alex Williams
18. 43-Anthony Gaudio