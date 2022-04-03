Williamson Wins Gold Cup at Perth

KWINANA BEACH, W.A. (April 2, 2022) — Callum Williamson, Tom Payet, Matt Iwanow, and Michael Keen won features during the “Gold Cup” Saturday at Perth Motorplex. Williamson won the winged 410 sprint car feature, Iwanow won the Midget Car main, Iwanow won the wingless V6 sprint car feature, and Keen won the winged limited sprint feature.

Perth Motorplex

Kwinana Beach, Western Australia

Saturday, April 2, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 3-Callum Williamson

2. 17-Jock Goodyer

3. 79-Kris Coyle

4. 2-Dayne Kingshott

5. 77-Bradley Maiolo

6. V14-Robbie Farr

7. N4-Ian Madsen

8. 57-Shaun Bradford

9. 97-Mitchell Wormall

10. 8-Andrew Priolo

11. 9-AJ Nash

12. 8wx-David Priolo

13. 20-Ryan Lancaster

14. 14-Jason Pryde

15. 67-Jaydee Dack

16. 55-Darren Mewett

17. N42-Kyle Mock

18. 13-Myles Bolger

19. 6-Todd Davis

20. 21-Troy Lawson

21. 11-Jason Kendrick

22. 39-Jarrin Bielby

23. 18-Kye Scroop

24. 19-Trent Pigdon

25. 41-Daniel Harding

26. 94-Matthew Cross

Midget Cars

Feature:

1. 7-Tom Payet

2. 4-Kaiden Manders

3. 52-Lee Redmond

4. 26-Keenan Fleming

5. 38-Travis White

6. 50-Tom Callaghan

7. 51-Beau Doyle

8. 18-Vaughan Manders

9. 35-Andrew Charles

10. 89-Cory Smith

11. 2-Ross Heywood

12. 65-Russell Taylor

13. 71-Daniel Golding

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. W1-Matt Iwanow

2. 90-Daniel Keen

3. 55-Cody Nash

4. 5-Bradley Fitzgerald

5. 84-Daran Humfrey

6. 56-Brendon Wedge

7. 78-Matty Fellowes

8. 42-Kodi Clayden

9. 96-Angus Bott

10. 86-Cody Walker

11. 9-Tom Britton

12. 24-Brandon Sharpe

13. 74-Adam Bosnjak

14. 6-Travis Armstrong

15. 2-Blake Iwanow

16. 41-Jye McKenzie

17. 21-Gavin Preen

18. 15-Justin Wragg

19. 36-Kevin Bissaker

20. 29-Chad Pittard

Winged Limited Sprints

Feature:

1. 95-Michael Keen

2. 51-Tim King

3. 4-Craig Bottrell

4. 24-Kyle Francis

5. 57-Tim Boujos

6. 75-Mike Hanlon

7. 33-Trystan Caley

8. 77-Joel Ettridge

9. 26-Glen Dickinson

10. 60-Matthew Laughton

11. 112-Clayton Dickinson

12. 9-Mat Borgas

13. 71-Stephanie Hanlon

15. 90-Daniel Keen

16. 49-Dominic Rifici

16. 86-Cody Walker

17. 47-Alex Williams

18. 43-Anthony Gaudio