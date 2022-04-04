Yellow Breeches 500 Race Offers Qualifying Twist For 410 Sprints This Week At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will host the first of four Yellow Breeches 500 race of the season for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday, April 8 at 7:30 pm.

The season debut of the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars will also be on the racing program.

For the 410 sprints, the Yellow Breeches 500 race will pay $500 to start the 25-lap main event while offering $5,000 to the winner.

The race will be the first of the year to offer a new twist on qualifying for the big sprint cars.

All four Yellow Breeches 500 races planned during the season will see timed practice laps used to set the heat starting lineups.

Hot lap/qualifying groups for the shows will be established and seeded equally based on each entered drivers season earning’s average to date.

And all cars in a group will face off against the same opponents in their respective heat races.

An invert of the driver’s times after hot laps will be used to set the heat starting grids.

And then the top two or three heat finishers, based on the total number of heats contested, will be placed into the front starting spots of the night’s main event again handicapped onto the grid based on each driver’s financial earning’s average to date.

For their part, the 358 sprints will compete in a 20-lap main after qualifying heat races.

Adult general admission is set at just $15 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

April 15 will find the track hosting the Hoseheads.com Kids Easter Night Spring Sprint Special featuring free chocolate for kids ages 12 and under and a whopping three divisions of sprint cars in action.

On-track action will feature the 410 sprints, the USAC East 360 wingless sprints and the PASS IMCA 305 sprints.

The show will offer an extremely rare chance to see three classes of sprint cars compete at the Grove all in one big night!

A pair of big events will close April when the All Stars Sprints invade to battle in the $6,000 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic on April 22 and then the URC 360 sprints come together for a challenge with the Williams Grove 358 sprints on April 29.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

