Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars back at Thunderbowl Raceway on Friday

By Gary Thomas

Tulare, CA…The busiest stretch of the season at Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway continues this Friday with a three-division program on tap at the Tulare, California based one-third mile clay oval.

The Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Western RaceSaver Sprints and IMCA Stock Cars will all converge at the facility. It marks the second consecutive weekend that the Thunderbowl and nearby Keller Auto Speedway team up to run on back-to-back nights.

Saturday night will see the NARC Fujitsu 410 Sprint Cars headline the card at the “Anthony Simone Classic” in Hanford, giving Central Valley fans two nights of exciting Winged Sprint Car competition.

The Kings of Thunder Winged 360 Sprint Cars will contest their third event of the year at Thunderbowl Raceway on Friday. Last week saw Penngrove, CA’s Chase Johnson race to the victory over Craig Stidham and rookie Sprint Car driver Caeden Steele. Last month during the World of Outlaws event it was Colby Thornhill who picked off the KOT Winged 360 feature that night.

Last Saturday’s Western RaceSaver portion of the “Chris & Brian Faria Memorial” was captured by Albert Pombo, who beat out Connor Danell and Kyle Rasmussen. The only other appearance for the Winged 305 Sprint Cars in Tulare this season was claimed by Brooklyn Holland in March.

The IMCA Stock Cars always bring an exciting brand of racing to Central California and round out the card this Friday night. It marks the only outing for the division prior to the “Kris Mancebo Memorial” Central California IMCA Clash, which invades Tulare on Wednesday and Thursday May 4th and 5th.

Ticket Info for this Friday April 8th:

Adult Grandstand: $25

Adult Bleacher: $20

Seniors Grandstand: $23

Seniors Bleacher: $18

Kids 6-12 Grandstand: $13

Kids 6-12 Bleacher: $10

Kids 5 & Under: FREE

Adult Pit Pass: $45

Tickets can be purchased at the gate on Friday.

Gates Open: 4:00pm

Hot Laps: 5:00pm

Time Trials: 6:00pm

Racing Starts: 7:00pm

Special thanks to Steve Faria with System 1 and System 1 Pro Ignition, along with all our partners for making things happen at Thunderbowl Raceway including Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC, Budweiser, Roth Motorsports, KRC Safety, Western Metal Company, Double “D” Towing and JD Heiskel & Company.

For more info on Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway visit www.thunderbowlraceway.com and like our Facebook page at Tulare Thunderbowl Raceway

The Stone Chevrolet Buick GMC Thunderbowl Raceway is located at the Tulare County Fairgrounds on the corner of Bardsley and K Streets at 620 South K Street Tulare, California 93274. From the junction of SR 99 and SR 137, go west on SR 137. At South K go south one-half mile to the Fairgrounds. Camping is available for fans off turns three and four.