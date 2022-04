Allstar Performance Event List: April 8-10, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 8-10, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, April 8, 2022

Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK United Sprint League Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Travlers Rest Speedway Travelers Rest, SC United Sprint Car Series US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO World of Outlaws US 36 Raceway Osborn, MO Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, April 9, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Sprint Invaders Association Abilene Speedway Abilene, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Adobe Mountain Speedway Glendale, AZ Western Midget Racing Anderson Speedway Anderson, IN USSA Kenyon Midget Car Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Baypark Speedway Mt. Maunganui, NZ Midget Cars Bay of Plenty Championship Baypark Speedway Mt. Maunganui, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Bay of Plenty Championship Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC United Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Dillon Motor Speedway Dillon, SC USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Granite Super Sprints I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City, OK POWRi West Midget Car Series Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Anthony Simone Classic Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Anthony Simone Classic Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO World of Outlaws / POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Jason Johnson Classic Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO Xtreme Outlaw Non-Wing Sprint Car Series / POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Jason Johnson Classic Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Weldon Sterner Memorial Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Weldon Sterner Memorial Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Nowra Speedway Nowra, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Oklahoma Sports Park Ada, OK Oil Capital Racing Series Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Open Wheel Madness Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA United Racing Club Open Wheel Madness Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Open Wheel Madness Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Riverside Speedway Invercargill, NZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing Sprint Cars Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Simpson Speedway Jancourt East, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars South Sound Speedway Rochester, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Superbowl Speedway Greenville, TX Texas Sprint Series Thunder Mountain Speedway Center Lisle, NY Capital Region Sprintcar Agency Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne, WV RUSH Sprint Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday, April 10, 2022