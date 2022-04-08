Wayne Johnson Chasing 2022 Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour Championship

By Bryan Hulbert

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (April 7, 2022) Coming out with the points lead following the first four rounds of the 2022 season, Oklahoma City’s Wayne Johnson will return to the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network full time in the JRS Trucking/Outlaw Wings No. 2c.

No stranger to the American Sprint Car Series, the 2000 National Tour Champion’s first ASCS win was at Lone Star Speedway in 1993. Since then, Johnson has topped the tour 55 times, including his most recent victory during the 2022 season opener at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Fourth in overall tour wins, Johnson leads in overall A-Feature starts with 514. His record also includes 164 podium appearances, 256 top five, and 389 top-ten finishes.

“The format was a big reason, honestly. Having that weekend off, going to Devil’s Bowl, and seeing how everything played out and how the format worked, I think it’s going to play out better in the long run where the old draw system could bite you pretty bad sometimes,” explained Johnson of his decision to return to the American Sprint Car Series.

“After I looked at the schedule and being on the Outlaw tour for the past two years, slowing down actually feels kind of good. With this schedule, it’s what I want to do at this time in my career, where I’m not gone for months at a time. The Outlaw deal is tough; those guys are the best in the business, that’s why they are out there. I realize I’m 50-years old. I don’t know how much longer I’ll keep doing this, but the changes that I’ve seen and the direction Terry [Mattox] is going, I’m looking forward to seeing how it goes this year.”

While the goal is the season-ending $50,000 champion’s check, Wayne will still have plenty to do with plans to race a lot at Knoxville Raceway and various other 410cid events around the Midwest.

To keep up with Wayne Johnson and the TwoC Racing Team, you can find all their Social Media and merchandise links at https://bit.ly/37wkBso. The next outing for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will be Friday, April 22, at Salina Speedway (Salina, Kan.) and Saturday, April 23 at U.S. 36 Raceway (Osborn, Mo.).

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans unable to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

