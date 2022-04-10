Kofoid Wins the Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 9, 2022) — Buddy Kofoid made the trip to Lincoln Speedway worthwhile on Saturday winning the Weldon Sterner Memorial. Kofoid ended Danny Dietrich’s recent two race winning streak and picked up the $6,900 top prize, topping Freddie Rahmer, Dietrich, Justin Peck, and Chase Dietz in the process.

Hayden Miller won the winged 358 sprint car feature.

Weldon Sterner Memorial

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 71-Buddy Kofoid

2. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

3. 48-Danny Dietrich

4. 13-Justin Peck

5. 39-Chase Dietz

6. M1-Mark Smith

7. 87-Alan Krimes

8. 44-Dylan Norris

9. 19r-Matt Campbell

10. 91-Kyle Reinhart

11. 19-Troy Wagaman

12. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

13. 55k-Robbie Kendall

14. 1x-Chad Trout

15. 99m-Kyle Moody

16. 27-Devon Borden

17. 11a-Austin Bishop

18. 33-Riley Emig

19. 69-Tim Glatfelter

20. 8-Billy Dietrich

21. 23-Michael Millard

22. 7h-Trey Hivner

23. 5-Glenndon Forsythe

24. 59-Jimmy Siegel

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 11h-Hayden Miller

2. 77-David Holbrook

3. 22e-Nash Ely

4. 66a-Cody Fletcher

5. 54-Brett Wanner

6. O0f-Chris Frank

7. 69s-Cameron Smith

8. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh

9. 2-Kody Hartlaub

10. 35-Steve Owings

11. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

12. 38s-Jordan Strickler

13. 22t-Jacob Balliet

14. 41-Logan Ramsey

15. 28-Matt Findley

16. 23f-Justin Foster

17. 23j-Jake Eldreth

18. 69c-Ashley Cappetta

19. 17k-Kyle Keen

20. 28t-Tim Stallings

21. 44-Steven Cox

22. 22b-Nat Tuckey

23. 7w-Jayden Wolf

24. O-Kyle Ganoe