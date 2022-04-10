Kofoid Wins the Weldon Sterner Memorial at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 9, 2022) — Buddy Kofoid made the trip to Lincoln Speedway worthwhile on Saturday winning the Weldon Sterner Memorial. Kofoid ended Danny Dietrich’s recent two race winning streak and picked up the $6,900 top prize, topping Freddie Rahmer, Dietrich, Justin Peck, and Chase Dietz in the process.
Hayden Miller won the winged 358 sprint car feature.
Weldon Sterner Memorial
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, April 9, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 71-Buddy Kofoid
2. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
3. 48-Danny Dietrich
4. 13-Justin Peck
5. 39-Chase Dietz
6. M1-Mark Smith
7. 87-Alan Krimes
8. 44-Dylan Norris
9. 19r-Matt Campbell
10. 91-Kyle Reinhart
11. 19-Troy Wagaman
12. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
13. 55k-Robbie Kendall
14. 1x-Chad Trout
15. 99m-Kyle Moody
16. 27-Devon Borden
17. 11a-Austin Bishop
18. 33-Riley Emig
19. 69-Tim Glatfelter
20. 8-Billy Dietrich
21. 23-Michael Millard
22. 7h-Trey Hivner
23. 5-Glenndon Forsythe
24. 59-Jimmy Siegel
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 11h-Hayden Miller
2. 77-David Holbrook
3. 22e-Nash Ely
4. 66a-Cody Fletcher
5. 54-Brett Wanner
6. O0f-Chris Frank
7. 69s-Cameron Smith
8. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh
9. 2-Kody Hartlaub
10. 35-Steve Owings
11. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
12. 38s-Jordan Strickler
13. 22t-Jacob Balliet
14. 41-Logan Ramsey
15. 28-Matt Findley
16. 23f-Justin Foster
17. 23j-Jake Eldreth
18. 69c-Ashley Cappetta
19. 17k-Kyle Keen
20. 28t-Tim Stallings
21. 44-Steven Cox
22. 22b-Nat Tuckey
23. 7w-Jayden Wolf
24. O-Kyle Ganoe