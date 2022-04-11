Williams Grove All Stars Tommy Classic Coming In Two Weeks!

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – The first big event of many this season at Williams Grove Speedway for the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars is coming up in two weeks, on Friday night April 22 when the All Stars Circuit of Champions Sprints invade for the Tommy Hinnershitz Classic.

The annual Tommy Classic will be the first race of the season in the Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove, paying $6,000 to win the 30-lap affair.

And it will also serve as the first opportunity this season for a tour of invaders to move in and challenge the Williams Grove regulars known as the Pennsylvania Posse on Grove home turf.

The race is meant to honor Tommy Hinnershitz, known as “The Flying Dutchman,” from Oley, Pennsylvania, who holds the distinction of winning the first ever race held at historic Williams Grove Speedway back on May 21, 1939.

California’s Kyle Larson pocketed the Tommy Classic loot last season while on his way to claiming the 2021 NASCAR season title.

Larson also copped the classic in 2020.

The late Craig Keel won the first Tommy race in 2007.

No one has won more Tommy Classic races than local Lance Dewease who is a three-time victor.

The All Stars will be heralded into Williams Grove by defending series titlist Tyler Courtney of Indianapolis, Ind.

Others expected to invade include Cory Eliason, Hunter Schuerenberg, Justin Peck, Zeb Wise, Kyle Reinhardt and more.

Peck already has an unsanctioned win at the track this season after taking the Williams Grove season opener on March 18.

The only All Star to ever win the event was Aaron Reutzel in 2019.

The 2022 Tommy Hinnershitz Classic will be a sprints only program, getting underway at 7:30 pm on April 22.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval's official website located at www.williamsgrove.com