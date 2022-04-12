Hagar Earns Win at Riverside International Speedway for Third Victory in Last Four Races

Inside Line Promotions

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (April 12, 2022) – Derek Hagar produced his third triumph of the season last Saturday at Riverside International Speedway, where he scored a victory for the third straight year.

The night was a work in progress for Hagar, who rallied from seventh to fourth in a heat race.

“We didn’t do very good in the pill draw and set ourselves behind in the heat race,” he said. “The track was one lane. Luckily, we got by a couple of cars on the start. That put us seventh in points.”

Hagar lined up on the inside of the fourth row for the 25-lap main event.

“We got up to fourth pretty quick,” he said. “As the track went away my car got better and I was able to maneuver to third. On a restart I got by Brad Bowden with 13 or 14 laps to go. We had another restart with about nine laps to go and I did a slide job on Tim Crawley to get the lead.

“We had a really good car and the race track played into our favor. We were able to capitalize on it. I feel pretty confident where we are at. Working out and being physically prepared helps a lot in terms of being able to stay in the seat. That is really what has helped step our program up this year.”

Hagar rides the momentum into his World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series season debut this Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s going to be a tough field. We need to get through qualifying and try to put ourselves in a good position. We need to put consistent laps together.”

Hagar last raced at the high-banked track in 2018 when he ran into mechanical woes early in the night. His only previous World of Outlaws start at the track occurred in 2012 when he raced with a 360ci engine and placed 19th in the feature.

April 9 – Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark. – Heat race: 4 (7); Feature: 1 (7).

6 races, 3 wins, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s, 5 top 15s, 5 top 20s

Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Located in McKenzie, Tenn., J&J Auto Racing has manufactured sprint car chassis and racing parts for more than 40 years. For more information, visit http://www.JandJAutoRacing.com .

“They’ve been in the family since J&J Auto Racing started building cars,” Hagar said. “My stepdad’s dad owned race cars back in the Riverside days. They are good, safe, dependable race cars and great people to deal with.”

