Pevely Weekend Approaches for POWRi National & West Midget Leagues

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (4/11/22) Packed to the brim with elbows-up action to aid in the opening of the stacked season, the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget Leagues will venture to Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway in Pevely Missouri for two nights of speed on Friday, April 15th, and Saturday, April 16th in support of the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League Competitors planning on Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will receive one free Pit Pass for the POWRi Member Driver, All other POWRi Member pit passes for teams will be $35 for a single day or $60 for two days.

April 15-16 | Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Payout for the Lucas Oil POWRi National & West Midget League feature events at Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway on April 15-16 will include 1. $3,000, 2. $1,000, 3. $700, 4. $600, 5. $550, 6. $500, 7. $ 450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $315, 12. $305, 13. $305, 14-22: $300. All Non-Qualifiers: $50.

More information including event tickets for Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway is available online at https://worldofoutlaws.com/schedule/.

Track details for Federated Auto Parts I-55 Raceway including location and camping details can be found online at www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

Follow along for more information such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing, or on Facebook at POWRi.