Placerville Speedway continues loaded stretch with the Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The Hoosier Tires championship season rallies on at Placerville Speedway this Saturday, as the quarter-mile plays host to another evening of family fun during the “Easter Eggstravaganza.”

Our world-famous dancing Easter Bunny will be on hand for photos during the night and the first 100 kids through the gates will receive an Easter Gift Bag.

“We know that Easter is often a time when families get together and it’s been a long-standing tradition to have a race on Easter weekend here at the track,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “I think we’ve had a solid start to the season and hopefully that continues Saturday. As always, we encourage everyone to please bring a friend or somebody new that’s never experienced dirt track racing.”

The first few events of the year in “Old Hangtown” have been full of excitement, with a little drama thrown into the mix at times. This Saturday’s Easter Eggstravaganza showcases the Thompson’s Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks, BCRA Lightning Sprints and Vintage Hard Tops.

Mather’s Kalib Henry leads the way in the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car standings. After winning opening night the 22-year-old came back last Saturday to charge from 15th to seventh in the feature. Eventual main event winner Justin Sanders is also expected back this Saturday aboard the Dale Miller No. 4SA entry, the same car he drove to victory with SCCT back on March 26th.

Second-year Sprint Car driver Landon Brooks ranks second in the points over Bubba Decaires, Kaleb Montgomery and eight-time track champ Andy Forsberg. Another loaded field of Winged Warriors are expected with additional names anticipated including Tanner and Blake Carrick, Shane Golobic, Jodie Robinson, Jake Haulot, Justyn Cox, Joel Myers Jr., Shane Hopkins, Jimmy Trulli and many more.

Three-time and defending Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock champion Nick Baldwin sits at the top of the standings going into race number three on Saturday. The Oakley wheelman captured victory on opening night and finished a close second to Rio Linda’s Ryan Peter last Saturday.

Tommy Sturgeon, Chris McGinnis, Michael Murphy and Ryan Murphy complete the top-five after two events. Also expected to tackle the bullring will be Jonathan Walsh, Russ Murphy, Mel Byers, Kevin Jinkerson and more.

The BCRA Lightning Sprints always have a healthy presence at the Placerville Speedway and make their second appearance of the year on Saturday. AJ Bender won the first outing last month over Matt Land, Hunter Kinney, Tim Kinser and Gage Myers.

Adult tickets for the Easter Eggstravaganza this Saturday April 16th cost $18 while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Purchase tickets online at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/points-race-4 or at the gate on race day.

Grandstand seating is general admission at each event, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders. Please note if patrons sit in a reserved seat, they may be asked to move. Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate or on Pit Pay to take advantage of the expanded seating area on the hill.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:30pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, ADCO Driveline qualifying and racing will follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 16,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2022 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on Twitter by following us https://twitter.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Please follow us @PvilleSpeedway.