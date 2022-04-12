Spring Sprint Special Is Friday At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – A truly rare event at Williams Grove Speedway is coming up this Friday night, April 15 when the oval hosts the Spring Sprint Special and Hoseheads.com Kids Easter Night.

The Spring Sprint Special will feature three classes of open wheel racing headlined by the Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars.

Also in action will be the USAC East 360 wingless sprints and the IMCA PASS 305 sprint cars.

Provided by www.hoseheads.com, the first 150 youth ages 12 and under that enter the frontstretch admission gate will receive FREE Easter candy.

Gates will open at 5:30 pm with racing action slated for 7:30.

The chance to see three sprint car divisions in action at Williams Grove is unique for the track as two divisions of sprinters at most have been regular fanfare at the oval for as long as most can remember.

The 410 sprint cars will be racing in a $5,500 to win, 25-lap main event in the Spring Sprint Special while the USAC East cars compete for $1,500 to win.

Both the USAC and IMCA PASS sprinters will compete in 20-lap features.

Allentown upstart Briggs Danner recently kicked off the 2022 USAC East campaign when he scored the season opener at Bridgeport, New Jersey.

The 20-year old USAC standout will be bucking for his first Grove win when the wingless cars hit the track on Friday.

Steve Drevicki scored once at the track last season in USAC East action.

In 305 sprint action at Williams Grove last year Austin Reed scored the only show completed.

To date in 2022 in 410 sprint car action at Williams Grove, Justin Peck and Dylan Norris have proven victorious.

Norris’ win was a career first for the teenager on March 25.

Adult general admission for the Spring Sprint Special is set at $20 with youth ages 13-20 admitted for just $10 while kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and by following the track on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.