Allstar Performance Event List: April 15-17

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 15-17 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, April 15, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Spring Nationals Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Easter Trail Avalon Raceway Lara, VIC Winged 410 Sprint Cars Easter Trail Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Bunbury Speedway Davenport, WA Sprintcar Association of Western Australia Bunbury Speedway Davenport, WA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Easter Trail Central Motor Speedway Cromwell, NZ Sprintcar War of the Wings Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK ASCS Sooner Region Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws / POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Gulf Western & Independent Oils Raceway Latrobe, TAZ Winged 410 Sprint Cars Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Easter Tri Series Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Easter Tri Series Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Outlaw Speedway Dundee, NY Patriot Sprint Tour Outlaw Sprint Nationals Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Easter Trail Rosedale Speedway Rosedale, VIC Victorian Sprintcar Association Rosedale Speedway Rosedale, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Garry Bowden Cup Timmis Speedway Mildura, VIC Australian Sprintcar Allstars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA PA Sprint Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, April 16, 2022

105 Motor Speedway Cleveland, TX Southern United Sprints Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Western Midget Racing Antioch Speedway Antioch, CA Wingless Sprints Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Sprintcar Easter Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH USAC National Sprint Car Series Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Spring Nationals Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Aztec Speedway Aztec, NM New Mexico Motor Racing Association Bairnsdale Speedway Bairnsdale, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Garry Bowden Cup Bairnsdale Speedway Granite Rock, VIC Victorian Sprintcar Association Bairnsdale Speedway Granite Rock, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Beaver Dam Raceway Beaver Dam, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Whipperfurth Memorial Borderline Speedway Mt. Gambier, SA Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria Easter Trail Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS ASCS Sooner Region Canyon Speedway Park Peoria, AZ Challenge Cup Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS WInged Sprint Car Series Central Arizona Speedway Casa Grande, AZ ASCS CAS Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Wingless Sprint Series Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 Pevely, MO World of Outlaws / POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK United Sprint League Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Speed Tour Winged Sprint Cars Natural Bridge Speedway Natrual Bridge, VA Virginia Sprint Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Maddington Toyota Sprintcar Series Easter Trail Perth Motorplex Kwinana Beach, WA Sprintcar Association of Western Australia Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Phillips County Raceway Holyoke, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Riverland Speedway Old Calperum, SA Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 305 Sprint Cars Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA PA Sprint Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC WILROC

Sunday, April 17, 2022