Dietrich Sets New 30-Lap Record in Route to Lincoln Victory

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 16, 2022) — Danny Dietrich blasted to the sprint car feature victory Saturday at Lincoln Speedway setting a new track record in the process. Dietrich bested the old record for the 30-laps around the 3/8-mile oval by over eight and a half seconds on his way to his third victory of the season at Lincoln. Devon Borden, Alan Krimes, Austin Bishop, and Trey Hivner rounded out the top five.
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 48-Danny Dietrich
2. 27-Devon Borden
3. 87-Alan Krimes
4. 11a-Austin Bishop
5. 7h-Trey Hivner
6. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
7. 1x-Chad Trout
8. 99m-Kyle Moody
9. 39-Chase Dietz
10. 35t-Tyler Esh
11. 55k-Robbie Kendall
12. 44-Dylan Norris
13. 11p-Niki Young
14. 69-Tim Glatfelter
15. 75-Tyler Ross
16. 19r-Matt Campbell
17. 23-Michael Millard
18. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
19. 21t-Scott Fisher
20. 4r-Tim Wagaman
21. 5-Glenndon Forsythe
22. 77k-Steven Kisamore
23. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
24. 8-Billy Dietrich
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 41-Logan Rumsey
2. 7w-Jayden Wolf
3. 54-Brett Wanner
4. 2-Kody Hartlaub
5. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh
6. 38-Brett Strickler
7. 22b-Nat Tuckey
8. 38s-Jordan Strickler
9. 22e-Nash Ely
10. 11h-Hayden Miller
11. 66a-Cody Fletcher
12. 17k-Kyle Keen
13. 28-Matt Findley
14. 77-David Holbrook
15. 69s-Cameron Smith
16. 00f-Chris Frank
17. 89-Ashley Cappetta
18. 44-Steven Cox
19. 23f-Justin Foster
20. 35-Steve Owings
21. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
22. 2d-Dylan Orwig
23. 8-Will Brunson
24. 0-Kyle Ganoe