Dietrich Sets New 30-Lap Record in Route to Lincoln Victory

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 16, 2022) — Danny Dietrich blasted to the sprint car feature victory Saturday at Lincoln Speedway setting a new track record in the process. Dietrich bested the old record for the 30-laps around the 3/8-mile oval by over eight and a half seconds on his way to his third victory of the season at Lincoln. Devon Borden, Alan Krimes, Austin Bishop, and Trey Hivner rounded out the top five.

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 27-Devon Borden

3. 87-Alan Krimes

4. 11a-Austin Bishop

5. 7h-Trey Hivner

6. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

7. 1x-Chad Trout

8. 99m-Kyle Moody

9. 39-Chase Dietz

10. 35t-Tyler Esh

11. 55k-Robbie Kendall

12. 44-Dylan Norris

13. 11p-Niki Young

14. 69-Tim Glatfelter

15. 75-Tyler Ross

16. 19r-Matt Campbell

17. 23-Michael Millard

18. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

19. 21t-Scott Fisher

20. 4r-Tim Wagaman

21. 5-Glenndon Forsythe

22. 77k-Steven Kisamore

23. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

24. 8-Billy Dietrich

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 41-Logan Rumsey

2. 7w-Jayden Wolf

3. 54-Brett Wanner

4. 2-Kody Hartlaub

5. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh

6. 38-Brett Strickler

7. 22b-Nat Tuckey

8. 38s-Jordan Strickler

9. 22e-Nash Ely

10. 11h-Hayden Miller

11. 66a-Cody Fletcher

12. 17k-Kyle Keen

13. 28-Matt Findley

14. 77-David Holbrook

15. 69s-Cameron Smith

16. 00f-Chris Frank

17. 89-Ashley Cappetta

18. 44-Steven Cox

19. 23f-Justin Foster

20. 35-Steve Owings

21. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

22. 2d-Dylan Orwig

23. 8-Will Brunson

24. 0-Kyle Ganoe