Rain Halts Knoxville After Heats; Features to Be Made Up at a Later Date

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (April 23, 2022) – The Knoxville Raceway did what it could to thwart Mother Nature’s Spring Iowa onslaught, but the rains arrived after the heat races on Saturday night. The features for the 410, 360 and Pace Performance Pro Sprints will all be made up at a later date.

Before the rains, Justin Henderson set the standard in time trials with the 410’s at 14.887 seconds. Heats were won by defending track champion Davey Heskin, Sawyer Phillips and Austin McCarl. McCarl and AJ Moeller will pace the make-up feature.

In the 360 class, Calvin Landis locked in quick time at 16.020. Clint Garner, Christopher Thram and rookie Chase Randall won heats. Terry McCarl and Garner will start up front in the make-up event at a later date.

In the Pro Sprints, Scotty Johnson was quickest at 17.068 seconds. Eric Bridger and Matt Allen won heats. Jeff Wilke and Tyler Barrick will start up front in the 15-lap make-up.

Join us next Saturday, April 30, for more Knoxville Raceway action! All three divisions will be in competition. It’s a special week for the 360 class, who will battle for $3,000 as part of the double bonus night to win with the Midwest Power Series in conjunction with Jackson Motorplex. For more information, visit or check Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (12), 14.887 ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 83JR, Kerry Madsen, St. Mary’s, NSW, Aust. (8), 15.043; 3. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (4), 15.148; 4. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (5), 15.152; 5. 25, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (7), 15.236; 6. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (6), 15.296; 7. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (18), 15.318; 8. 14, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (11), 15.324; 9. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (23), 15.334; 10. 2KS, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (16), 15.378; 11. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (17), 15.411; 12. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (22), 15.451; 13. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (19), 15.469; 14. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (21), 15.585; 15. 14T, Tim Estenson, Fargo, ND (20), 15.618; 16. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (1), 15.621; 17. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (2), 15.751; 18. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (9), 16.043; 19. 76, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (13), 16.120; 20. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.226; 21. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (15), 16.451; 22. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (10), 18.314; 23. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (3), 19.393

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, NT: 1. Davey Heskin (2); 2. Aaron Reutzel (4); 3. Justin Henderson (6); 4. Brian Brown (5); 5. Chris Martin (1); 6. Ryan Giles (3); 7. Nathan Mills (7); 8. Landon Hansen (8)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:06.9: 1. Sawyer Phillips (2); 2. Kerry Madsen (6); 3. Bobby Mincer (1); 4. Josh Higday (4); 5. Tasker Phillips (3); 6. JJ Hickle (5); 7. Carson McCarl (8); 8. Riley Goodno (7)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:09.0: 1. Austin McCarl (3); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (4); 3. Dustin Selvage (1); 4. Matt Juhl (6); 5. AJ Moeller (5); 6. Tim Estenson (2); 7. Ben Brown (7)

Make-up A main (Lineup), 20 Laps: 1. Austin McCarl; 2. AJ Moeller; 3. Lynton Jeffrey; 4. Aaron Reutzel; 5. Brian Brown; 6. Matt Juhl; 7. Justin Henderson; 8. Kerry Madsen; 9. JJ Hickle; 10. Josh Higday; 11. Davey Heskin; 12. Sawyer Phillips; 13. Tasker Phillips; 14. Ryan Giles; 15. Bobby Mincer; 16. Dustin Selvage; 17. Chris Martin; 18. Tim Estenson; 19. Nathan Mills; 20. Ben Brown; 21. Riley Goodno; 22. Carson McCarl; 23. Landon Hansen

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (13), 16.020; 2. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (11), 16.035; 3. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (15), 16.040; 4. 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO (7), 16.059; 5. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (4), 16.099; 6. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (1), 16.11; 7. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (8), 16.122; 8. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (14), 16.195; 9. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (22), 16.237; 10. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (3), 16.312; 11. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (5), 16.312; 12. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (6), 16.438; 13. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (10), 16.446; 14. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (21), 16.470; 15. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (16), 16.493; 16. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (19), 16.511; 17. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (2), 16.523; 18. 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (18), 16.626; 19. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (12), 16.665; 20. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (23), 16.856; 21. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (9), 16.930; 22. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (20), 17.298; 23. 717, Garrett Alexander, New Virginia, IA (24), 18.655; 24. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (17), NT.

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.3: 1. Clint Garner (3); 2. Riley Goodno (2); 3. Austin Miller (1); 4. Devin Kline (4); 5. Calvin Landis (6); 6. Gunner Ramey (5); 7. Nathan Mills (7); 8. John Anderson (8)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:56.6: 1. Christopher Thram (2); 2. Joe Beaver (6); 3. Jamie Ball (3); 4. Kaleb Johnson (5); 5. Cam Martin (1); 6. Collin Moyle (4); 7. Garrett Alexander (8); 8. Alan Zoutte (7)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.1: 1. Chase Randall (1); 2. Aaron Reutzel (6); 3. Alex Vande Voort (2); 4. Terry McCarl (5); 5. Ryan Leavitt (4); 6. Tony Rost (3); 7. Ben Woods (7); 8. Tyler Lee (8)

Make-up A main (Lineup), 18 Laps: 1. Terry McCarl; 2. Clint Garner; 3. Kaleb Johnson; 4. Calvin Landis; 5. Joe Beaver; 6. Aaron Reutzel; 7. Devin Kline; 8. Jamie Ball; 9. Ryan Leavitt; 10. Riley Goodno; 11. Chase Randall; 12. Austin Miller; 13. Alex Vande Voort; 14. Tony Rost; 15. Cam Martin; 16. John Anderson; 17. Ben Woods; 18. Alan Zoutte; 19. Garrett Alexander; 20. Nathan Mills; 21. Tyler Lee; 22. Collin Moyle; 23. Christopher Thram; 24. Gunner Ramey

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 44, Scotty Johnson, Dallas, IA (15), 17.068; 2. 11, Tyler Barrick, Slater, IA (5), 17.198; 3. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (10), 17.254; 4. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (3), 17.294; 5. 17X, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (8), 17.294; 6. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (4), 17.313; 7. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (2), 17.316; 8. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (9), 17.437; 9. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (14), 17.484; 10. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (13), 17.537; 11. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (11), 17.655; 12. 17, Matt Allen, Adel, IA (7), 17.827; 13. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (1), 18.225; 14. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (12), 18.564; 15. B29, JJ Beaver, Knoxville, IA (6), 19.328

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Eric Bridger (3); 2. Chase Young (1); 3. Kade Higday (2); 4. Tyler Groenendyk (4); 5. Scotty Johnson (6); 6. Brandon Worthington (5); 7. JJ Beaver (8); 8. Josh Jones (7)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.3: 1. Matt Allen (1); 2. Mike Johnston (3); 3. Mike Mayberry (4); 4. Jeff Wilke (5); 5. Tyler Barrick (6); 6. Joel Thorpe (2); 7. Ryan Navratil (7)

Make-up A main (Lineup), 15 Laps: 1. Jeff Wilke; 2. Tyler Barrick; 3. Eric Bridger; 4. Scotty Johnson; 5. Mike Mayberry; 6. Tyler Groenendyk; 7. Mike Johnston; 8. Brandon Worthington; 9. Kade Higday; 10. Matt Allen; 11. Chase Young; 12. Joel Thorpe; 13. Ryan Navratil; 14. JJ Beaver; 15. Josh Jones