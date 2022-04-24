Wilson Wins at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (April 23, 2022) — Greg Wilson won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Friday winner at Attica Raceway Park, Cole Macedo, finished in the runner up position. D.J. Foos, Nate Dussel, and Brian Smith rounded out the top five.
Jamie Miller completed a weekend sweep of 305 sprint car competition between Attica and Fremont picking up another win on Saturday. Steve Rando and Tyler Shullick rounded out the podium.
Fremont Speedway
Fremont, Ohio
Saturday, April 23, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 97-Greg Wilson
2. 18-Cole Macedo
3. 16-D.J. Foos
4. 1-Nate Dussel
5. 2+-Brian Smith
6. 22M-Dan McCarron
7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki
8. 3J-Trey Jacobs
9. 68G-Tyler Gunn
10. 23A-Chris Andrews
11. 12-Kyle Copdice
12. 35-Stuart Brubaker
13. 8M-T.J. Michael
14. 09-Craig Mintz
15. 2L-Landon Lalonde
16. 14-Chad Wilson
17.11N-Harli White
18. 4*-Tyler Street
19. 14H-Zane DeVault
20. 49I-John Ivy
Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 26-Jamie Miller
2. 19R-Steve Rando
3. 61Tyler Shullick
5. 36-Seth Schneider
6. 7M-Brandon Moore
7. 31-Paul Weaver
8. 32-Bryce Lucius
9. 5K-Kasey Jedzejek
10. X-Mike Keegan
11. 20I-Kelsey Ivy
12. 5JR-Jim McGrath
13. 9R-Logan Riehl
14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.
15. 2-Brenden Torok
16. 5-Kody Brewer
17. X15-Kasey Ziebold
18. 28-Shawn Valenti
19. 12F-Matt Foos
20. 01-Bryan Sebetto
21. 3X-Brandon Rield
22. 3V-Chris Verda