Wilson Wins at Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (April 23, 2022) — Greg Wilson won the winged 410 sprint car feature Saturday at Fremont Speedway. Friday winner at Attica Raceway Park, Cole Macedo, finished in the runner up position. D.J. Foos, Nate Dussel, and Brian Smith rounded out the top five.

Jamie Miller completed a weekend sweep of 305 sprint car competition between Attica and Fremont picking up another win on Saturday. Steve Rando and Tyler Shullick rounded out the podium.

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Saturday, April 23, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 97-Greg Wilson

2. 18-Cole Macedo

3. 16-D.J. Foos

4. 1-Nate Dussel

5. 2+-Brian Smith

6. 22M-Dan McCarron

7. 9Z-Duane Zablocki

8. 3J-Trey Jacobs

9. 68G-Tyler Gunn

10. 23A-Chris Andrews

11. 12-Kyle Copdice

12. 35-Stuart Brubaker

13. 8M-T.J. Michael

14. 09-Craig Mintz

15. 2L-Landon Lalonde

16. 14-Chad Wilson

17.11N-Harli White

18. 4*-Tyler Street

19. 14H-Zane DeVault

20. 49I-John Ivy

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 26-Jamie Miller

2. 19R-Steve Rando

3. 61Tyler Shullick

5. 36-Seth Schneider

6. 7M-Brandon Moore

7. 31-Paul Weaver

8. 32-Bryce Lucius

9. 5K-Kasey Jedzejek

10. X-Mike Keegan

11. 20I-Kelsey Ivy

12. 5JR-Jim McGrath

13. 9R-Logan Riehl

14. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr.

15. 2-Brenden Torok

16. 5-Kody Brewer

17. X15-Kasey Ziebold

18. 28-Shawn Valenti

19. 12F-Matt Foos

20. 01-Bryan Sebetto

21. 3X-Brandon Rield

22. 3V-Chris Verda