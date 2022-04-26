Brownell/Herseth Classic This Friday

Chico, CA – (4-25-22) …The sights and sounds of 410-winged sprint cars return to Silver Dollar Speedway this Friday, April 29th, and Saturday, April 30th. On Friday night, the Bill Brownell and Tommy Herseth Classic will feature 410 winged sprints, B mods and the Shelby’s Pest Control Hobby Stocks. On Saturday night, the popular NARC Fujitsu General 410 Sprint Cars series will be joined by the B mods. Saturday night is in tribute to David Tarter, the 10th running of the David Tater Memorial.

This is an action-packed double header weekend of racing. SLC Promotions, consisting of Brad Sweet, Kyle Larson, and Colby Copeland, is excited to offer fans a weekend filled with racing and good times at the Silver Dollar Speedway.

SLC Promotions is committed to giving the fan at Silver Dollar Speedway an overall new experience. The kids’ zone has been a popular destination for families to visit. New concession food items and beer booth choices are things that SLC Promotions is enthusiastic about. The novelty booth is filled with multiple items, merchandise and popcorn and cotton candy.

Front grandstands will open at 4 PM for each night of racing. Something new to look forward too on Saturday is a Happy Hour promoted event from starting at 4 PM. It will take place at the beer booth. We will offer a discount on the beer and there will be a DJ to play music.

Pit gate for the competitors opens at 2 PM for both days. Teams will need to enter through the Costco area side again, off Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. Pit passes are $45 for one day or $80 for a two-day pass.

Camping is available at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds. Please call (530) 966-4020 to reserve your spot.

Friday night grandstand pricing at the event is as follows, $20 for adults (16 – 59), $15 for juniors, seniors, and military (12-15, 60 and up), $5 for ages 11 and under. Fans can avoid long lines and purchase their tickets online by visiting this link at https://www.eventsprout.com/…/silver-dollar-speedway-2022

Motorcycle pioneer and auto racing enthusiast Bill Brownell was a fixture at Silver Dollar Speedway. Brownell was one of the founding fathers of Cycleland Speedway and spent his entire life involved in either racing on two wheels or supporting drivers on four wheels. His love for motorcycles, outlaw karts and sprint cars were infectious.

This year Tommy Herseth’s name was added to the race. Herseth was a long-time racer at the Silver Dollar Speedway and later in life became a track historian. Herseth also bought and restored old race cars. He was heavily involved with maintaining the history of local auto racing while supporting the new generation of race car drivers.

Shane Scott and Care Free Pools are presenting the 14th edition of the Bill Brownell / Tommy Herseth Classic and have added bonus money to help increase the overall win and purse increase for the 410 winged sprint cars.

Former winners of the event:

2008 Mason Moore, 2009 Kyle Hirst, 2010 Sean Becker, 2011 Dan Menne, 2012 Tyler Wolf, 2013 Willie Croft, 2014 Keith Bloom Jr., 2015 Rico Abreu, 2016 Jonathan Allard, 2017 Kyle Hirst, 2018 Kyle Hirst (3), 2019 Justin Sanders, 2020 Covid, 2021 Dominic Scelzi

END