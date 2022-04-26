Tickets on Sale for Both World of Outlaws Events at River Cities Speedway in 2022

By Tony Veneziano

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — April 25, 2022 — Tickets are now on sale for both rounds of Gerdau Recycling Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, North Dakota and can be purchased online www.SLSPromotions.com or by calling SLS Promotions at 815-344-2023.

The 1st Leg of the Northern Tour is set for Friday, June 3, with the series returning on Friday, August 26 for the 2nd Leg of the Northern Tour.

Last year, Brad Sweet, the three-time and defending series champion, was victorious at River Cities Speedway for the first time in his career, picking up the win over Sheldon Haudenschild and Carson Macedo.

Donny Schatz is the winningest World of Outlaws driver at River Cities Speedway, having earned 11 victories at the track in his home state track. Schatz has won at least once in Grand Forks in six of the last eight seasons. He also has a couple of NLRA Late Model Series wins in races helps in conjunction with the Outlaws visits to the track.

Other current full-time Outlaws drivers who have won at River Cities include: Logan Schuchart in 2019, David Gravel in 2017 and Kraig Kinser in 2012.

On the road with the Outlaws this year is Australian James McFadden, who is in the midst of his second full season with the series, Jacob Allen, who won earlier this season, Brock Zearfoss, Jason Sides and Bill Rose. Spencer Bayston and Noah Gass are contenders this season for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award.

Tickets for both legs of the Gerdau Recycling Northern Tour for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series events at River Cities Speedway on Friday, June 3 and Friday, August 26, can be purchased online at www.SLSPromotions.com or by calling 815-344-2023.

Twitter: @SLS_Promotions

Facebook: SLS Promotions LLC