GLSS Visits Wayne County Speedway on Saturday

From Randy Worlle

ORRVILLE, Ohio (April 27, 2022) – Following its highly-successful season opener, the O’Reilly Auto Parts Wayne County Speedway is back it again on Saturday night with the second marquee event in as many weeks.

The 3–8-mile oval near Orrville will host the Michigan-based Great Lakes Super Sprints presented by Engine Pro and ARP, along with WCS’’s own Pine Tree Towing and Recovery 410 sprint cars, the Elite Munitions modifieds, and the JoyRide mini stocks.

Gates open at 3 p.m. with hot laps slated for 6 and racing at 7.

The 360 cubic inch GLSS series visited WCS in 2021, before late afternoon rains stopped the evening’s festivities. The touring series brought 22 cars to the Buckeye state with a similar number expected on Saturday, according to founder and race director, and transplanted Ohioan, Barry Marlow.

“We’re very excited as a group to be making the trip south (to Wayne County Speedway),” said Marlow. “We’ve heard a lot of good things about the speedway, and in fact have two or three guys that are going to be bringing their 410 cars to compete as well.”

The GLSS opened its season last Saturday at the Crystal Speedway in Michigan, with Ontario, Canada pilot Dylan Westbrook scoring the victory. Series regulars and Ohio natives Max Stambaugh (third) and Phil Gressman (sixth) scored top 10 finishes with defending series champion Ryan Ruhl fifth and Dustin Daggett sixth. Florida native and rising star Danny Sams, who will also enter a 410 in compitition scored an eighth-place finish.

“We know it’s tough right now with the costs and parts shortages, but historically, we’ve never had less than 14 drivers compete in every race on our schedule each year,” Marlow said. “We have 15 committed of our regulars for Saturday, and we look to equal or surpass last year’s car count. We have the only 360 show in Ohio and neighboring states this weekend.”

For more information fans can log on to www.greatlakessupersprints.com or on Facebook at Great Lakes Super Sprints.

Be sure to visit WCSOhio on Facebook for race details and upcoming events.