KNOXVILLE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES WEEK #2 THIS SATURDAY!

From Knoxville Raceway

This Saturday at the Sprint Car Capital of the World the Knoxville Championship Series continues with 410, 360 and Pro Sprint Cars!

The Midwest Power Series 360 sprints will not be competing this week in a last minute schedule change. This event will be made up on May 21.

The main events that were postponed due to the rain this past Saturday will be made up. Tentatively they are scheduled for; Pro Sprints on May 7, 360s on May 14 and 410s on May 21.

With more than 60 sprint cars expected to compete here on Saturday it should be a terrific show!

Everything you need to know for this Saturday:

Pit Gates Open – 3:30pm, CT

Grandstand Gates Open: 5:30pm, CT

Hot Laps Begin: 6:15pm, CT

Ticket Prices: Adults – $15; Teens – $10; Children 12 and under – free. Tickets available at the ticket office on race day.

Pit Passes – $30

Pits will be open following the races.

Scanner Frequency for our announcers is: 454.5000

Small, collapsible soft-sided coolers are allowed.

Rubber or foam seat cushions are allowed and must be 20″ wide or less.

Not allowed: firearms, pets, bottles, glass and metal stadium seats.

Smoking, including e-cigarettes, is not permitted. Designated smoking areas are under the grandstands.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch live on DIRTVision.com

Race line-ups, results and point standings are available on the free Knoxville Raceway app.