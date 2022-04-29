Allstar Performance Event List: April 29-May 1, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 29-May 1, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, April 29, 2022
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series
|Larry Rice Classic
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Larry Rice Classic
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Bristol, TN
|World of Outlaws
|Bristol Bash
|Carolina Speedway
|Gastonia, NC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Spring Fling
|Delaware International Speedway
|Delmar, DE
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Fulton Speedway
|Fulton, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|I-75 Raceway
|Sweetwater, TN
|United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Red Dirt Raceway
|Meeker, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|South Boston Speedway
|South Boston, VA
|Must See Racing
|South Boston Speedway
|South Boston, VA
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|Texana Raceway Park
|Edna, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Wagner Speedway
|Wagner, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|United Racing Club
|URC/358 Challenge
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Saturday, April 30, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Abilene Speedway
|Abilene, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|QLD Sprintcar Title
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged Super Sportsman
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Bristol, TN
|World of Outlaws
|Bristol Bash
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|United Sprint League
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Spring Fling
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devil’s Bowl Speedway
|Mesquite, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Devils Lake Speedway
|Crary, ND
|Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Dothan Motor Speedway
|Dothan, AL
|Southeastern Sprint Car Series
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Findlay Stadium
|Stateline, ID
|Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Hermiston Raceway
|Hermiston, OR
|Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|I-75 Raceway
|Sweetwater, TN
|United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Midwest Power Series
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Laang Speedway
|Laang, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Limited Sprints
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Speedway
|Abbottstown, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lismore Speedway
|Lismore, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Muskingum County Speedway
|Dresden, OH
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Orland Raceway
|Orland, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Steel Block Sprint Cars
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Perris Auto Speedway
|Perris, CA
|Young Guns
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Placerville Speedway
|Placerville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Port Royal Speedway
|Port Royal, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|RPM Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Selinsgrove Speedway
|Selinsgrove, PA
|United Racing Club
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Buckeye Cup
|Shenandoah Speedway
|Shenandoah, VA
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Silver Dollar Speedway
|Chico, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|David Tarter Memorial
|South Boston Speedway
|South Boston, VA
|Must See Racing
|South Boston Speedway
|South Boston, VA
|USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
|South Texas Race Ranch
|Corpus Christi, TX
|ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Southern Oregon Speedway
|Central Point, OR
|Sprint Cars
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Stateline Speedway
|Post Falls, ID
|Inland Winged Sprints
|Stateline Speedway
|Post Falls, ID
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Sunset Speedway
|Banks, OR
|Wingless Sprint Series
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Waikaraka Family Speedway
|Auckland, NZ
|Midget Cars
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatachee, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Westshore Motorsports Park
|Victoria, BC
|WILROC
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series
Sunday, May 1, 2022
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|QLD Sprintcar Title
|Archerfield Speedway
|Brisbane, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|BAPS Motor Speedway
|York Haven, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Terre Haute Action Track
|Terre Haute, IN
|USAC Silver Crown Series
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Wenatchee Valley Super Oval
|Wenatachee, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series