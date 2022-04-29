Allstar Performance Event List: April 29-May 1, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 29-May 1, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Larry Rice Classic
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Larry Rice Classic
Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN World of Outlaws Bristol Bash
Carolina Speedway Gastonia, NC Carolina Sprint Tour
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Spring Fling
Delaware International Speedway Delmar, DE USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Fulton Speedway Fulton, NY Empire Super Sprints
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Texas Sprint Series
I-75 Raceway Sweetwater, TN United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA All Star Circuit of Champions
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA Must See Racing
South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
Texana Raceway Park Edna, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA United Racing Club URC/358 Challenge
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, April 30, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Abilene Speedway Abilene, TX Texas Sprint Series
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars QLD Sprintcar Title
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN World of Outlaws Bristol Bash
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS United Sprint League
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Spring Fling
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Dothan Motor Speedway Dothan, AL Southeastern Sprint Car Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Findlay Stadium Stateline, ID Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints
Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
I-75 Raceway Sweetwater, TN United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Midwest Power Series
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Laang Speedway Laang, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Muskingum County Speedway Dresden, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints
Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Steel Block Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Senior Sprints
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Young Guns
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA United Racing Club
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Buckeye Cup
Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA Virginia Sprint Series
Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Northern Auto Racing Club David Tarter Memorial
South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA Must See Racing
South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series
South Texas Race Ranch Corpus Christi, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds
Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Inland Winged Sprints
Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Washington Midget Racing Association
Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing
Waikaraka Family Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Great Lakes Super Sprints
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatachee, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC WILROC
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, May 1, 2022

Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars QLD Sprintcar Title
Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Terre Haute Action Track Terre Haute, IN USAC Silver Crown Series
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Waynesfield Raceway Park Waynesfield, OH All Star Circuit of Champions
Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatachee, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series