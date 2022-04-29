Allstar Performance Event List: April 29-May 1, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place April 29-May 1, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, April 29, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series Larry Rice Classic Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Larry Rice Classic Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN World of Outlaws Bristol Bash Carolina Speedway Gastonia, NC Carolina Sprint Tour Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Spring Fling Delaware International Speedway Delmar, DE USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Fulton Speedway Fulton, NY Empire Super Sprints Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Texas Sprint Series I-75 Raceway Sweetwater, TN United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA All Star Circuit of Champions Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Winged 410 Sprint Cars South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA Must See Racing South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series Texana Raceway Park Edna, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Wagner Speedway Wagner, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA United Racing Club URC/358 Challenge Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Saturday, April 30, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Abilene Speedway Abilene, TX Texas Sprint Series Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Midget Cars Archerfield Speedway Brisbane, QLD Winged 410 Sprint Cars QLD Sprintcar Title Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars BAPS Motor Speedway York Haven, PA Winged Super Sportsman Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, TN World of Outlaws Bristol Bash Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS United Sprint League Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged 360 Sprint Cars Spring Fling Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devil’s Bowl Speedway Mesquite, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Devils Lake Speedway Crary, ND Western Renegade Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Dothan Motor Speedway Dothan, AL Southeastern Sprint Car Series Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Findlay Stadium Stateline, ID Northwest Sprintcar Racing Association Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged Limited Sprints Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR Washington Econo Sprint Car Organization Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars I-75 Raceway Sweetwater, TN United Sprint Car Series / National Racing Alliance Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Midwest Power Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Laang Speedway Laang, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Lincoln Speedway Abbottstown, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lismore Speedway Lismore, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars Muskingum County Speedway Dresden, OH FAST 410 Sprint Car Series New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Orland Raceway Orland, CA Wingless Sprints Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Steel Block Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Senior Sprints Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Perris Auto Speedway Perris, CA Young Guns Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA PA Sprint Series Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Selinsgrove Speedway Selinsgrove, PA United Racing Club Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH All Star Circuit of Champions Buckeye Cup Shenandoah Speedway Shenandoah, VA Virginia Sprint Series Silver Dollar Speedway Chico, CA Northern Auto Racing Club David Tarter Memorial South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA Must See Racing South Boston Speedway South Boston, VA USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Car Series South Texas Race Ranch Corpus Christi, TX ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Southern Oregon Speedway Central Point, OR Sprint Cars Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Inland Winged Sprints Stateline Speedway Post Falls, ID Washington Midget Racing Association Sunset Speedway Banks, OR Wingless Sprint Series Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN USAC National Sprint Car Series / Midwest Sprint Car Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Western Midget Racing Waikaraka Family Speedway Auckland, NZ Midget Cars Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Great Lakes Super Sprints Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Wenatchee Valley Super Oval Wenatachee, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Westshore Motorsports Park Victoria, BC WILROC Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, May 1, 2022