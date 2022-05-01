Dietrich Scores Fourth Win During 2022 Season at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 30, 2022) — Danny Deitrich continued his dominance of the winged 410 sprint car division Saturday at Lincoln Speedway picking up his fourth victory of the 2022 season at the Pigeon Hills oval. Friday’s winner at Williams Grove Speedway, Devon Borden, followed Dietrich over the finish line. Freddie Rahmer, Troy Wagaman, and Billy Dietrich rounded out the top five.
Frankie Herr won the 358 sprint car main.
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, April 30, 2022
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 48-Danny Dietrich
2. 27-Devon Borden
3. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
4. 19-Troy Wagaman
5. 8-Billy Dietrich
6. 44-Dylan Norris
7. 1x-Chad Trout
8. 69-Tim Glatfelter
9. 59-Jimmy Siegel
10. 39-Chase Dietz
11. 11a-Austin Bishop
12. 75-Tyler Ross
13. 7h-Trey Hivner
14. 11p-Niki Young
15. 21t-Scott Fisher
16. 90-Jordan Givler
17. 55b-Alex Bowman
18. 33-Riley Emig
19. 16a-Aaron Bollinger
20. 35t-Tyler Esh
21. 99m-Kyle Moody
22. 5e-Brandon Rahmer
23. 23-Michael Millard
24. 97-Brie Hershey
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 70d-Frankie Herr
2. 35-Steve Owings
3. 66a-Cody Fletcher
4. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh
5. 22e-Nash Ely
6. 00f-Chris Frank
7. 38-Brett Strickler
8. 23f-Justin Foster
9. 28-Matt Findley
10. 38d-Kyle Denmyer
11. 89-Ashley Cappetta
12. 2-Kody Hartlaub
13. 0-Kyle Ganoe
14. 10-Zach Euculano
15. 77-David Holbrook
16. 69s-Cameron Smith
17. 38s-Jordan Strickler
18. 6-Cody Phillips
19. 22b-Nat Tuckey
20. 17k-Kyle Keen
21. 22-Jacob Balliet
22. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
23. 7w-Jayden Wolf
24. 99y-Shane Yost