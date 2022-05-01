Dietrich Scores Fourth Win During 2022 Season at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, Penn. (April 30, 2022) — Danny Deitrich continued his dominance of the winged 410 sprint car division Saturday at Lincoln Speedway picking up his fourth victory of the 2022 season at the Pigeon Hills oval. Friday’s winner at Williams Grove Speedway, Devon Borden, followed Dietrich over the finish line. Freddie Rahmer, Troy Wagaman, and Billy Dietrich rounded out the top five.

Frankie Herr won the 358 sprint car main.

Lincoln Speedway

Abbottstown, Pennsylvania

Saturday, April 30, 2022

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 48-Danny Dietrich

2. 27-Devon Borden

3. 8r-Freddie Rahmer

4. 19-Troy Wagaman

5. 8-Billy Dietrich

6. 44-Dylan Norris

7. 1x-Chad Trout

8. 69-Tim Glatfelter

9. 59-Jimmy Siegel

10. 39-Chase Dietz

11. 11a-Austin Bishop

12. 75-Tyler Ross

13. 7h-Trey Hivner

14. 11p-Niki Young

15. 21t-Scott Fisher

16. 90-Jordan Givler

17. 55b-Alex Bowman

18. 33-Riley Emig

19. 16a-Aaron Bollinger

20. 35t-Tyler Esh

21. 99m-Kyle Moody

22. 5e-Brandon Rahmer

23. 23-Michael Millard

24. 97-Brie Hershey

Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. 70d-Frankie Herr

2. 35-Steve Owings

3. 66a-Cody Fletcher

4. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh

5. 22e-Nash Ely

6. 00f-Chris Frank

7. 38-Brett Strickler

8. 23f-Justin Foster

9. 28-Matt Findley

10. 38d-Kyle Denmyer

11. 89-Ashley Cappetta

12. 2-Kody Hartlaub

13. 0-Kyle Ganoe

14. 10-Zach Euculano

15. 77-David Holbrook

16. 69s-Cameron Smith

17. 38s-Jordan Strickler

18. 6-Cody Phillips

19. 22b-Nat Tuckey

20. 17k-Kyle Keen

21. 22-Jacob Balliet

22. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle

23. 7w-Jayden Wolf

24. 99y-Shane Yost