Spencer Bayston and CJB Motorsports score $25,000 payday in Bristol Bash finale

By Fully Injected Motorsports

CARLISLE, Pa. (May 2, 2022) – For the first time in 2022, and for the first time as a full-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series competitor, Lebanon, Indiana’s Spencer Bayston is a Series winner, doing so at the Last Great Colosseum – Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tennessee – on Saturday, April 30. The $25,000 victory, the largest of Bayston’s career, was accomplished in exciting, yet fantastic fashion, as the World of Outlaws Rookie of the Year contender was forced to outduel defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kyle Larson, in a two-lap shootout. Suffice it to say, Bayston came out on top, officially leading every lap of the Bristol Bash finale to lock down a third-career World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series victory.

Bayston secured his place in Bristol Motor Speedway victory lane with a bold move as the white flag waved, barely squeezing between Larson’s No. 57 and the outside retaining wall during a slider attempt by the defending NASCAR champion.

“This has been a long time coming,” Bayston said in Bristol Motor Speedway victory lane. “We’ve been so damn fast every night. Barry Jackson is doing a phenomenal job. I feel more comfortable in this CJB #5 than I have in my whole career in any other race car. This is a testament to the equipment that Chad Clemens provides and what Barry Jackson, Scott [Vogelsong], and Brendan [Collum] do with it. Winning at Bristol Motor Speedway is something I’ll never forget.

“I’ve got all the respect in the world for Kyle [Larson],” Bayston said with his Bristol Bash gladiator sword in hand. “He didn’t need to give me that little lane, but when I saw it open I was fully committed to sending it around the outside. It was quite unnerving, but we’re standing in victory lane and that’s all that matters. It’s a high-speed, high-risk moment, but we came out with a high reward.”

Just one night prior in the Bristol Bash opener, Bayston, aboard the CJB Motorsports, Signing Day Sports, JRC Transportation, Nyce Crete and Landis, Ecynbro Trucking, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Kistler Engines, The Dunn Group, Highlands’ Power Sports, High Performance Lubricants, FK Rod Ends, Allstar Performance, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Walker Filtration, No. 5 sprint car, finished eighth after starting fifth, kicking off the program with a runner-up performance during heat race competition to lock into the evening’s dash.

With all results considered, Bayston, the leading Rookie of the Year candidate, is now sixth in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series championship standings, now 140-points back of defending Series champion, Brad Sweet.

ON DECK:

Spencer Bayston and CJB Motorsports will continue their 2022 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series campaign with a doubleheader at the World’s Greatest Dirt Track – Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on Friday and Saturday, May 6-7. Dubbed #LetsRaceTwo weekend, the Greatest Show On Dirt will be joined by the USAC National Sprint Cars for a true open wheel experience.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Spencer Bayston and CJB Motorsports would like to thank all of their marketing partners: Signing Day Sports, JRC Transportation, Nyce Crete and Landis, Ecynbro Trucking, C&S Lawn and Landscape, Kistler Engines, The Dunn Group, Highlands’ Power Sports, High Performance Lubricants, FK Rod Ends, Allstar Performance, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Walker Filtration, Schoenfeld Headers, Ti22 Performance, Wilwood Disc Brakes, Fine Line Auto Body, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, Smith Titanium, HRP, Factory Kahne Shocks, Kinsler Fuel Injection, ATL, Winters, Fastener Specialties, KSE Racing Products, System 1 Pro Ignition, Maxim Racing, KH Suspension, RRi Designs, QuickCar Racing Products, Outerwears, Moose Blocks, Safety-Kleen.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CJB-Motorsports-100190992543697

Twitter: www.twitter.com/cjb_51

Instagram: www.instagram.com/cjbmotorsports5

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.cjbmotorsports.net

Merchandise: www.spencerbayston.com

MARKETING OPPORTUNITIES:

Mark Miller: mmiller@cjbmotorsports.net

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the All Star Circuit of Champions online at www.floracing.com.

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com.

WORLD OF OUTLAWS STATS:

Wins: 1

Top-Fives: 5

Top-Tens: 11

2022 Highlights: Earned main event start during all three nights of Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals; highlighted weekend with 16th-place score in Saturday’s finale. Finished ninth in Cotton Bowl Speedway’s Texas Two-Step opener on Friday, March 4. Highlighted Thunderbowl Raceway doubleheader with a fourth-place finish on Saturday, March 12. Finished fifth at Merced Speedway in Merced, California, on Friday, March 18. Finished eighth during SoCal Showdown action at Perris Auto Speedway in Perris, California, on Saturday, March 27. Finished sixth at Vado Speedway Park in Vado, New Mexico, on Tuesday, March 29. Finished eighth at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday, April 2. Finished second in the annual Jason Johnson Classic at Lake Ozark Speedway on Saturday, April 9. Finished eighth at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri, on Saturday, April 16. Finished fourth at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Indiana, on Saturday, April 23. Earned his first World of Outlaws victory of the season ($25,000) during the Bristol Bash finale at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 30.