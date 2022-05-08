O’Banion Wins MSTS Feature at Park Jefferson

JEFFERSON, S.D. (May 7, 2022) — Brant O’Banion won the Midwest Sprint Touring Series feature Saturday at Park Jefferson International Speedway. John Klabunde, Javen Ostermann, Kyler Johnson, and Christopher Thram rounded out the top five.

Midwest Sprint Touring Series

Park Jefferson International Speedway

Jefferson, South Dakota

Saturday, May 7, 2022

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5J-Javen Ostermann[1]

2. 53-Jack Dover[4]

3. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[5]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram[3]

6. 0-Alex Schriever[7]

7. (DQ) 5T-Ryan Timms[2]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-John Klabunde[1]

2. 2JR-Kelly Miller[6]

3. 14-Jody Rosenboom[3]

4. 36-Jason Martin[5]

5. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[4]

6. 12-Troy Schreurs[2]

Property Solutions of America Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 11M-Brendan Mullen[2]

2. 20-Brant O’Banion[6]

3. 86-Donovan Peterson[1]

4. 10-Lincoln Drewis[3]

5. 91-Brandon Stevenson[5]

6. 22W-Aaron Werner[4]

Property Solutions of America A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 20-Brant O’Banion[2]

2. 77-John Klabunde[3]

3. 5J-Javen Ostermann[4]

4. 45X-Kyler Johnson[6]

5. 24T-Christopher Thram[15]

6. 2JR-Kelly Miller[8]

7. 10J-Justin Jacobsma[7]

8. 86-Donovan Peterson[11]

9. 0-Alex Schriever[14]

10. 10-Lincoln Drewis[12]

11. 91-Brandon Stevenson[16]

12. 53-Jack Dover[5]

13. 5T-Ryan Timms[19]

14. 11M-Brendan Mullen[1]

15. 18-Tyler Rabenberg[13]

16. 12-Troy Schreurs[18]

17. 36-Jason Martin[10]

18. 14-Jody Rosenboom[9]

DNS: 22W-Aaron Werner