USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS BATTLE AT BAKERSFIELD SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 10, 2022… The cars and stars of the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will headline the action at Bakersfield Speedway this Saturday, May 14th. Promoted by Scott Schweitzer, the ninth point race will also feature the California Lightning Sprints, Hobby Stocks, and NMRA TQ Midgets. Located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California, the Pit Gates will open at 2:00pm, the Front Gates will open at 4:00pm, and Racing at “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval” is scheduled for 6:00pm. For more event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

For those that cannot be at the races, floracing.com will broadcast a live stream of the night’s action over the internet.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535; SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78; FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101; COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S; B&B: FRAC-0375S; SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK

*Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– Protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since October 23, 2004, Bakersfield Speedway has hosted five AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car events. “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman won that night and is tied with “The Demon” Damion Gardner with two victories at the speedway. On May 8, 2021, Chase Johnson raced to victory form sixteenth using an iron block 360 cubic inch engine. Gardner currently holds the 1-lap track record of 12.356 that was set on March 12, 2005. The Bakersfield USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Heading to Bakersfield, “The Demon” Damion Gardner (Concord, California) has a 140-point advantage over the competition. Driving Mark Alexander’s #1 PerformanceOnline.com / Carman Trucking Spike, Gardner finished third at Perris Auto Speedway’s “Sokola Shootout” on April 30th. To date, the point leader and nine-time champion has posted five feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, six heat race victories, eight top-10 finishes, and 126 feature laps led to his credit. The “World’s Fastest Sprint Car Driver” has ninety-four series wins and will be looking to add another Bakersfield win to his resume.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ranks second in the chase for the championship. Piloting his #47 MP Environmental Services / Black Magic Bead Breaker DRC, Davis nearly took the Perris “Sokola Shootout” victory away from Matt Mitchell but had to settle for second. At press time, the 1993 CRA Rookie of the Year has two heat race victories, one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award, six top-10 finishes, and 11 feature laps led on the season. The seven-time Arizona Sprint Car Champion has four USAC/CRA triumphs and might skip Bakersfield as he gets ready to race in the Midwest.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams (Yorba Linda, California) sits third in the championship standings. Racing the family owned #2 Digalert / Full Throttle Scissor Lift Rental DRC, Williams scored a fourth place finish at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, the 2009 Co-Rookie of the Year has one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, two heat race victories, and six top-10 finishes in the campaign. “The Big Game Hunter” has eleven series wins and will be looking to add a Bakersfield winning trophy to his collection.

Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, California) is fourth in the USAC/CRA point chase. Driving his #37 Roy Miller Freight Lines / Campbell Brothers Storage Maxim, Mitchell led all 30-laps to win the “Sokola Shootout” on April 30th. At press time, the former USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Car Champion has one feature win, one heat race victory, one semi-main win, two hard charger awards, and six top-10 finishes on the season. Matt has eight career USAC/CRA triumphs and will have his sights the Saturday night win.

Eddie Tafoya Jr. (Chino Hills, California) is currently fifth in the championship standings. Racing the family owned #51T Specialty Fasteners / DRC Chassis entry, Tafoya ran eighth in the April 30th main event. To date, the 2019 USAC/CRA and USAC SouthWest Rookie of the Year has one Wilwood Disc Brakes Lucky 13 Award and five top-10 finishes on the season. This Saturday, Eddie will be looking for his first career USAC/CRA win at Bakersfield Speedway.

Nate Schank (Santa Rosa, California) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors and ranks tenth in the point chase. The pilot of the family owned #1$ Joe Hunt Magnetos / Industrial Machine Maxim will have his sights on his first win “The West’s Fastest 1/3-Mile High Banked Clay Oval.”

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Logan Williams, “Thunder” Tommy Malcolm, “The Cadillac” Cody Williams, Matt McCarthy, Chris Gansen, Verne Sweeney, “T-Dub” Trent Williams, Austin Grabowski, A.J. Bender, Jeff Dyer, Jake Hodges, Kyle Edwards, Steve Hix, and more.

Bakersfield Speedway is located at 5001 North Chester Extension in Bakersfield, California. Adult tickets are $20, Senior Tickets (65 and older) are $18, Military Tickets are $18, Kids Tickets (6 to 12) are $10, and Children Tickets (5 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at bakersfieldspeedway.com or call 661.393.3373.

The AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series thanks BillsJerky.net, Factory Wraps, Floracing.com, Flowdynamics Incorporated, The Gardner Family (In Memory of Jim and Chet Gardner), Hoosier Racing Tires, Laserworx Manufacturing, Woodland Auto Display, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, and Wilwood Disc Brakes for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, contact Tony Jones at tonyjonesracing@gmail.com or PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the AMSOIL USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

———————————————–

AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 5-Damion Gardner, 1-Ryan Bernal, 1-Austin Liggett, 1-Matt Mitchell.

BAKERSFIELD AMSOIL USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: Damion Gardner – 12.356 (03/12/05)

BAKERSFIELD AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 2-Damion Gardner, 2-Cory Kruseman, 1-Chase Johnson.

2022 AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. Damion Gardner-637, 2. Charles Davis Jr.-497, 3. Austin Williams-493, 4. Matt Mitchell-470, 5. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-412, 6. Logan Williams-396, 7. Tommy Malcolm-346, 8. Cody Williams-331, 9. Matt McCarthy-296, 10. Nate Schank ®-290, 11. Chase Johnson-289, 12. Chris Gansen-288, 13. Verne Sweeney-268, 14. Brody Roa-258, 15. Trent Williams-257, 16. Ricky Lewis ®-235, 17. Mike Martin-213, 18. Austin Grabowski-211, 19. Shane Sexton-208, 20. A.J. Bender-152, 21. Austin Liggett-135, 22. Jeff Dyer-114, –. Dustin Cormany-114, 24. Travis Buckley-109, 25. Ryan Bernal-106, 26. Danny Parrish-102, 27. Logan Calderwood-99, 28. Tanner Boul-92, 29. Danny Sheridan-90, 30. Jake Hodges-89, 31. Jonas Reynolds-88, 32. Jess Beckett-87, 33. Dustin Burkhart-74, 34. Kyle Edwards-71, 35. Brody Fuson-66, 36. Dan Taylor-65, 37. Chris Bonneau-61, –. Shon Deskins-61, 39. Randy Nelson-57, 40. Dawson Faria-53, 41. J.J. Yeley-47, 42. Steve Hix-44, –. Gary Marshall Jr.-44, 44. Richard McCormick-42, 45. Austin Ervine-37, 46. Stevie Sussex-35, –. Christopher Muraoka-35, 48. Andrew Sweeney-34, 49. Trent Carter-30, 50. Ikaika O’Brien-29, 51. Joel Rayborne-28, 52. Ryan Timmons-24, 53. Sterling Cling-13, 54. Tuesday Calderwood-10, –. Jim Vanzant-10, –. Camie Bell-10.