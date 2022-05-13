Allstar Performance Event List: May 13-15, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 13-15, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, May 13, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Eric Phillips Classic Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Eric Phillips Classic Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI All Star Circuit of Champions Mace Thomas Classic I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Mace Thomas Classic Jacksonsville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Midget Cars Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Mike Streicher Memorial Monett Motor Speedway Monett, MO ASCS Sooner Region Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars Rock Crest Raceway North Vernon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Peter Murphy Classic Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Peter Murphy Classic Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Peter Murphy Classic Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Empire Super Sprints West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Morgan Cup

Saturday, May 14, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars 35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association Auburndale Speedway Winter Haven, FL Southern Sprint Car Series Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS Oil Capital Racing Series / United Rebel Sprint Series Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK United Sprint League Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Midget Cars 50 Lap Feature Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Winged 410 Sprint Cars Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Sprint Cars Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY Empire Super Sprints Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR Washington Midget Racing Association Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Midget Cars Highbank Hustle Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Mid-South Region I-70 Motorsports Park Odessa, MO USAC National Sprint Car Series / USAC Midwest Racing Association I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Peter Murphy Classic Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Peter Murphy Classic Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars Lake View Motor Speedway Nichols, SC Carolina Sprint Tour Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Midwest Supermodified Series Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi National Midget League Madera Speedway Madera, CA Gunslinger Sprint Car Series Vukovich Classic Madera Speedway Madera, CA Midget Cars Vukovich Classic Madera Speedway Madera, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series Vukovich Classic Madera Speedway Madera, CA Supermodifieds Vukovich Classic Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints Off Road Speedway Norfolk, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Steel Block Sprint Cars Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Western Midget Racing Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing Sprint Cars Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Bob Webber Sr. Memorial the New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Missouri Mid-State Nationals Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi West Midget Car Series Missouri Mid-State Nationals Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH All Star Circuit of Champions West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Morgan Cup

Sunday, May 15, 2022