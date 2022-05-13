Allstar Performance Event List: May 13-15, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 13-15, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday, May 13, 2022

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Eric Phillips Classic
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Eric Phillips Classic
Big Diamond Speedway Pottsville, PA Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Dixieland Speedway Elizabeth City, NC Virginia Sprint Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Heart O’Texas Speedway Waco, TX Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
I-80 Speedway Greenwood, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI All Star Circuit of Champions Mace Thomas Classic
I-96 Speedway Lake Odessa, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Mace Thomas Classic
Jacksonsville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL MOWA Midget Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Limaland Motorsports Park Lima, OH USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Mike Streicher Memorial
Monett Motor Speedway Monett, MO ASCS Sooner Region
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing
Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Rock Crest Raceway North Vernon, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series
the New Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series Peter Murphy Classic
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Peter Murphy Classic
Thunderbowl Raceway Tulare, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Peter Murphy Classic
Utica-Rome Speedway Vernon, NY Empire Super Sprints
West Texas Raceway Lubbock, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Morgan Cup

Saturday, May 14, 2022

34 Raceway Burlington, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars
35 Raceway Park Frankfort, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
Arlington Raceway Arlington, MN Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
Auburndale Speedway Winter Haven, FL Southern Sprint Car Series
Bakersfield Speedway Bakersfield, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Bandit Speedway Box Elder, SD Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Bridgeport Motorsports Park Swedesboro, NJ Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS Oil Capital Racing Series / United Rebel Sprint Series
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cottage Grove Speedway Cottage Grove, OR Winged Limited Sprints
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK United Sprint League
Creek County Speedway Sapulpa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Midget Cars 50 Lap Feature
Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Eastern Creek Speedway Eastern Creek, NSW Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
El Paso County Raceway Calhan, CO ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Evergreen Speedway Monroe, WA Sprint Cars
Fonda Speedway Fonda, NY Empire Super Sprints
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Grandview Speedway Bechtelsville, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Grays Harbor Raceway Elma, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Hermiston Raceway Hermiston, OR Washington Midget Racing Association
Hesston Speedway Hesston, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Midget Cars Highbank Hustle
Hi-Tec Oils Speedway Toowoomba, QLD Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
I-30 Speedway Little Rock, AR ASCS Mid-South Region
I-70 Motorsports Park Odessa, MO USAC National Sprint Car Series / USAC Midwest Racing Association
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Northern Auto Racing Club Peter Murphy Classic
Keller Auto Speedway Hanford, CA Sprint Car Challenge Tour Peter Murphy Classic
Kennedale Speedway Park Kennedale, TX Texas Sprint Series
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Pro Sprints
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Lake Ozark Speedway Eldon, MO POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
Lake View Motor Speedway Nichols, SC Carolina Sprint Tour
Land of Legends Raceway Canandaigua, NY Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Non-Wing Limited Sprints
Lawton Speedway Lawton, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lorain Raceway Park South Amherst, OH Midwest Supermodified Series
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region
Lucas Oil Speedway Wheatland, MO POWRi National Midget League
Madera Speedway Madera, CA Gunslinger Sprint Car Series Vukovich Classic
Madera Speedway Madera, CA Midget Cars Vukovich Classic
Madera Speedway Madera, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series Vukovich Classic
Madera Speedway Madera, CA Supermodifieds Vukovich Classic
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Meridian Speedway Meridian, ID Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
Michaels’ Mercer Raceway Mercer, PA Allegheny Sprint Tour
New Egypt Speedway New Egypt, NJ Northeast Wingless Sprints
Off Road Speedway Norfolk, NE Midwest Sprint Touring Series
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Steel Block Sprint Cars
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA PA Sprint Series
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Western Midget Racing
Petaluma Speedway Petaluma, CA Wingless Sprints
Pymouth Dirt Track Plymouth, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Winged 360 Sprint Cars
RPM Speedway Hays, KS United Rebel Sprint Series
Sandia Speedway Albuquerque, NM Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Showtime Speedway Pinellas Park, FL Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Southern Raceway Milton, FL United Sprint Car Series
Spoon River Speedway Lewistown, IL USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
St. Francois County Raceway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Star Speedway Epping, NH 350 Supermodifieds Bob Webber Sr. Memorial
the New London Waterford Speedbowl Waterford, CT 350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
Tri-State Speedway Haubstadt, IN Midwest Sprint Car Series
Vado Speedway Park Vado, NM Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi WAR Sprint Car League Missouri Mid-State Nationals
Valley Speedway Grain Valley, MO POWRi West Midget Car Series Missouri Mid-State Nationals
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA Senior Sprints
Ventura Raceway Ventura, CA VRA Sprint Cars
Volusia Speedway Park Barberville, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
Wayne County Speedway Orrville, OH All Star Circuit of Champions
West Virginia Motor Speedway Mineral Wells, WV FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, PA World of Outlaws Morgan Cup

Sunday, May 15, 2022

Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
Angell Park Speedway Sun Prairie, WI Midwest Sprint Car Association
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
Double-X Speedway California, MO Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Drouin Speedway Jindvick, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Huset’s Speedway Brandon, SD Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Tri-City Raceway Park Franklin, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Waynesfield Raceway Park Waynesfield, OH All Star Circuit of Champions
White Mountain Motorsports Park Woodstock, NH NE Big Block Super Modified Series
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series