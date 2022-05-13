Allstar Performance Event List: May 13-15, 2022

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 13-15, 2022 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Friday, May 13, 2022
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 305 Sprint Cars
|Eric Phillips Classic
|Attica Raceway Park
|Attica, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Cars
|Eric Phillips Classic
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Pottsville, PA
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Bloomington Speedway
|Bloomington, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|Dixieland Speedway
|Elizabeth City, NC
|Virginia Sprint Series
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Indiana RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Gas City I-69 Speedway
|Gas City, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Heart O’Texas Speedway
|Waco, TX
|Bandit Outlaw Sprint Series
|I-80 Speedway
|Greenwood, NE
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|Mace Thomas Classic
|I-96 Speedway
|Lake Odessa, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|Mace Thomas Classic
|Jacksonsville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|MOWA Midget Cars
|Jacksonville Speedway
|Jacksonville, IL
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Limaland Motorsports Park
|Lima, OH
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Mike Streicher Memorial
|Monett Motor Speedway
|Monett, MO
|ASCS Sooner Region
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Rock Crest Raceway
|North Vernon, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|the New Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Kings of Thunder 360 Sprint Car Series
|Peter Murphy Classic
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Peter Murphy Classic
|Thunderbowl Raceway
|Tulare, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Peter Murphy Classic
|Utica-Rome Speedway
|Vernon, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|West Texas Raceway
|Lubbock, TX
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Morgan Cup
Saturday, May 14, 2022
|34 Raceway
|Burlington, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|35 Raceway Park
|Frankfort, OH
|Ohio Thunder RaceSaver Sprint Car Series
|Arlington Raceway
|Arlington, MN
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Atomic Speedway
|Chillicothe, OH
|Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association
|Auburndale Speedway
|Winter Haven, FL
|Southern Sprint Car Series
|Bakersfield Speedway
|Bakersfield, CA
|USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
|Bandit Speedway
|Box Elder, SD
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Bridgeport Motorsports Park
|Swedesboro, NJ
|Mid-Atlantic Sprint Series
|Butler Motor Speedway
|Quincy, MI
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Caney Valley Speedway
|Caney, KS
|Oil Capital Racing Series / United Rebel Sprint Series
|Cedar Lake Speedway
|New Richmond, WI
|UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
|Cottage Grove Speedway
|Cottage Grove, OR
|Winged Limited Sprints
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|United Sprint League
|Creek County Speedway
|Sapulpa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eagle Raceway
|Eagle, NE
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|Midget Cars
|50 Lap Feature
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Eastern Creek Speedway
|Eastern Creek, NSW
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|El Paso County Raceway
|Calhan, CO
|ASCS Elite North Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
|Evergreen Speedway
|Monroe, WA
|Sprint Cars
|Fonda Speedway
|Fonda, NY
|Empire Super Sprints
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|AFCS 410 Sprint Car Series
|Fremont Speedway
|Fremont, OH
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Grandview Speedway
|Bechtelsville, PA
|USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
|Grays Harbor Raceway
|Elma, WA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Hermiston Raceway
|Hermiston, OR
|Washington Midget Racing Association
|Hesston Speedway
|Hesston, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Midget Cars
|Highbank Hustle
|Hi-Tec Oils Speedway
|Toowoomba, QLD
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|I-30 Speedway
|Little Rock, AR
|ASCS Mid-South Region
|I-70 Motorsports Park
|Odessa, MO
|USAC National Sprint Car Series / USAC Midwest Racing Association
|I-90 Speedway
|Hartford, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Keller Auto Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Northern Auto Racing Club
|Peter Murphy Classic
|Keller Auto Speedway
|Hanford, CA
|Sprint Car Challenge Tour
|Peter Murphy Classic
|Kennedale Speedway Park
|Kennedale, TX
|Texas Sprint Series
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Pro Sprints
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Lake Ozark Speedway
|Eldon, MO
|POWRi RaceSaver Sprint Cars
|Lake View Motor Speedway
|Nichols, SC
|Carolina Sprint Tour
|Land of Legends Raceway
|Canandaigua, NY
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lawrenceburg Speedway
|Lawrenceburg, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Non-Wing Limited Sprints
|Lawton Speedway
|Lawton, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Lincoln Park Speedway
|Putnamville, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Lorain Raceway Park
|South Amherst, OH
|Midwest Supermodified Series
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|ASCS Sooner Region / ASCS Warrior Region
|Lucas Oil Speedway
|Wheatland, MO
|POWRi National Midget League
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|Gunslinger Sprint Car Series
|Vukovich Classic
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|Midget Cars
|Vukovich Classic
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
|Vukovich Classic
|Madera Speedway
|Madera, CA
|Supermodifieds
|Vukovich Classic
|Marysville Raceway
|Marysville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Meridian Speedway
|Meridian, ID
|Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars
|Michaels’ Mercer Raceway
|Mercer, PA
|Allegheny Sprint Tour
|New Egypt Speedway
|New Egypt, NJ
|Northeast Wingless Sprints
|Off Road Speedway
|Norfolk, NE
|Midwest Sprint Touring Series
|Paragon Speedway
|Paragon, IN
|Steel Block Sprint Cars
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|PA Sprint Series
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Winged 358 Sprint Cars
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|Petaluma Speedway
|Petaluma, CA
|Wingless Sprints
|Pymouth Dirt Track
|Plymouth, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Rad Torque Raceway
|Edmonton, AB
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Mid-South 305 Sprint Car Association
|Riverside International Speedway
|West Memphis, AR
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|RPM Speedway
|Hays, KS
|United Rebel Sprint Series
|Sandia Speedway
|Albuquerque, NM
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|RUSH Sprint Car Series
|Sharon Speedway
|Hartford, OH
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Showtime Speedway
|Pinellas Park, FL
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|Southern Raceway
|Milton, FL
|United Sprint Car Series
|Spoon River Speedway
|Lewistown, IL
|USAC Speed2 IMRA Midget Car Series
|St. Francois County Raceway
|Farmington, MO
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Star Speedway
|Epping, NH
|350 Supermodifieds
|Bob Webber Sr. Memorial
|the New London Waterford Speedbowl
|Waterford, CT
|350 Supermodified Atlantic Charter
|Tri-State Speedway
|Haubstadt, IN
|Midwest Sprint Car Series
|Vado Speedway Park
|Vado, NM
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|POWRi WAR Sprint Car League
|Missouri Mid-State Nationals
|Valley Speedway
|Grain Valley, MO
|POWRi West Midget Car Series
|Missouri Mid-State Nationals
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|Senior Sprints
|Ventura Raceway
|Ventura, CA
|VRA Sprint Cars
|Volusia Speedway Park
|Barberville, FL
|Top Gun Sprint Car Series
|Wayne County Speedway
|Orrville, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|West Virginia Motor Speedway
|Mineral Wells, WV
|FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
|Williams Grove Speedway
|Mechanicsburg, PA
|World of Outlaws
|Morgan Cup
Sunday, May 15, 2022
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Badger Midget Auto Racing Association
|Angell Park Speedway
|Sun Prairie, WI
|Midwest Sprint Car Association
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|Double-X Speedway
|California, MO
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Drouin Speedway
|Jindvick, VIC
|Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|Huset’s Speedway
|Brandon, SD
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Tri-City Raceway Park
|Franklin, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|Waynesfield Raceway Park
|Waynesfield, OH
|All Star Circuit of Champions
|White Mountain Motorsports Park
|Woodstock, NH
|NE Big Block Super Modified Series
|Wilmot Raceway
|Wilmot, WI
|Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series