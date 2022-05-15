Brian Brown Wins Slugfest at Knoxville

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (May 14, 2022) — It was an electric evening on Hy-Vee Night at Knoxville Raceway Saturday! Brian Brown and Aaron Reutzel went toe to toe in the 410 feature, with Lynton Jeffrey also in contention. Brown won his 58th career feature here in the end, earning $5,000 aboard the Brian Brown Racing #21. Clint Garner, Terry McCarl and Aaron Reutzel duked it out in the 360 feature, with Garner taking a win for the second week in a row. Reutzel rode roughshod over the make-up 360 feature field from April 23. Garner and Reutzel’s wins were worth $2,000 apiece. Scotty Johnson kept his roll going in the Pro Sprints presented by Pace Performance, taking a win back to Melcher-Dallas for the second week in a row.

Reutzel led from the pole of the 410 main event early ahead of Jeffrey, Austin McCarl, Brown and Justin Henderson. Brown found the bottom to his liking, and took Henderson with him by McCarl for third on lap two. Henderson and McCarl would trade fourth on two occasions.

Up front, Reutzel encountered lapped traffic on the seventh circuit. Jeffrey found a groove in the middle of turn two and took the lead on lap nine. Sawyer Phillips was running seventh when he came to a stop along the turn two wall with eight laps to go in the 20-lap event.

The restart saw Jeffrey leading Reutzel, Brown, Henderson and McCarl back to green. Brown put a slider on Reutzel after the restart to take second. The pair made some contact, but kept rolling. On the next lap, Ryan Giles contacted something and spun down the front stretch.

Reutzel and Brown disposed of Jeffrey on that restart with Reutzel sliding in front to lead a lap. Contact was again made between the pair, but Brown would battle back and take the lead on lap 15. Jeffrey recovered to pass Reutzel for second on the white flag lap, but Henderson would come to a stop, surrendering his fourth place run.

The caution added an extra 21st lap to the feature with the green, white, checker finish. Appropriately, Brown would take advantage in the #21. Jeffrey would lose power on the restart, and the Grain Valley, Missouri driver took off to the checkers. Reutzel would take second, ahead of Austin McCarl, Davey Heskin and Carson McCarl. Tasker Phillips, hard-charger Don Droud Jr., Matt Juhl, Riley Goodno and JJ Hickle rounded out the top ten. Brown set quick time over the 34-car field, while Goodno, Sawyer Phillips, Zach Hampton and Dustin Selvage won heats. Chris Martin claimed the B.

“I didn’t feel like we were really great that whole feature,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “I got working with my wing. We had a motto this week, ‘Whatever it takes.’ Lynton and Aaron did a phenomenal job. I had to slide them there and just try to block the line. They’re probably upset with me, but we’re here to win. It’s an honor to drive this car.”

The 360 feature followed up on the one a week ago. Another barnburner was in store, but before a lap could be completed in the 18-lapper, Christopher Thram got sideways, collecting Riley Goodno, who got upside down. He was ok, and returned for the 410 feature and the make-up 360 event.

Once underway, Davey Heskin led Reutzel, Terry McCarl, Kaley Johnson and Clint Garner early. Reutzel took the point from Heskin on lap two in good racing, but Heskin clipped the backstretch wall soon after, and flipped. He walked away.

Reutzel now led McCarl, Johnson, Garner and Jamie Ball back to green. McCarl shot to the lead on the restart, while Garner moved into the top three. The leaders entered lapped traffic by lap seven, and Garner tracked down Reutzel to take over the runner up spot in lapped traffic. When McCarl went to the cushion on lap 11, Garner stuck the bottom of turn four to become the fourth different leader in the race.

Reutzel would find his way by McCarl for second with two to go, but McCarl would recover on the very last lap. Meanwhile, Garner notched his 45th career 360 win here. McCarl and Reutzel trailed, ahead of Ball and Goodno. Calvin Landis, Brady Forbrook, Chase Randall, Ryan Leavitt and Joe Beaver completed the top ten. Forbrook set quick time, while Kaleb Johnson, Garner and Tony Rost won heats.

“I was concerned that my pass (of McCarl) was too early,” said Garner. “Doug Wolfgang called me last week, and said I had it figured out. If you win on the last lap, they can’t come back and get you. Terry’s great and he’s going to be real tough to beat all year. Reutzel was on the front row, and I thought for sure it was his race to be had. The car is amazing. The traffic definitely plays a part here. The Dunkin’s do such a great job with this track.”

The make-up feature went non-stop, with Kaleb Johnson jetting ahead of McCarl, Reutzel, Garner and Beaver early. Young Chase Randall was also good in this one, securing himself in the top five by the second lap. While Johnson set a steady pace, Reutzel seemed to have another gear, blowing around McCarl on the high side for second on lap five, and doing the same to Johnson on lap six.

The Clute, Texas driver now residing in Knoxville, took off from there in the Ridge & Sons Racing #8. Behind the leader, Randall tried a slider on Garner for fourth that saw contact, but fortunately, saw both continue on. Garner would pass McCarl with eight to go for third, and Randall would follow hi a lap later.

On lap 13, Garner would gain second from Johnson, but was still 8.3 seconds behind the leader. Randall would move into third with four to go, pass Garner with two to go, but the veteran would pass hi back on the final lap.

Reutzel ended 11.7 seconds ahead of Garner, Randall, McCarl and Johnson. Thram, Landis, hard-charger Ball, Goodno and Leavitt rounded out the top ten.

“This feels good,” said Reutzel of his first 360 win here, following 57 laps of feature racing. “I felt like we were a little behind the eight-ball with the cars. We had a good shot to win all three of them, and were a little behind all night. The track was really good for the 410 A main, and really, really good for the second 360 main. This was a technical track, and hard to run the top. It was treacherous. I about fenced her a couple of times. I just had a blast all night. I love racing here. I’m having more fun this year than I’ve ever had. To stay at home is a lot of fun, and I’m glad to finally get a win for them here.”

Scotty Johnson shot out early in the 15-lap Pro Sprints feature, ahead of Tyler Groenendyk, Mike Mayberry, Ryan Navritil and Eric Bridger. Bridger would claim fourth by lap two, when a caution was thrown for a stopped Josh Jones on the inside of turn two.

While Johnson cruised on the low side out front, Mayberry shot by Groenendyk in a good battle for second. While the two duked it out, Johnson used the opportunity to build his lead. With five laps to go, Joel Thorpe and Navratil came together, sending Thorpe upside down. He was ok.

Johnson would keep his composure, with the battle for second behind him and notch his second win in a row here. Groenendyk recaptured second, ahead of Mayberry, Bridger and Brandon Worthington. Hard-charger Matt Allen, Kade Higday, Matthew Stelzer, Jeff Wilke and Navritil rounded out the top ten. Johnson set quick time, while Wilke and Stelzer were heat winners.

“I was just hoping I could nail that (restart with five to go),” said Johnson in Victory Lane. “I saw Groenendyk was on my butt. I knew he was going to get a good start too, and I knew I had to hit this corner. It feels so good. I’m glad we’ve had good races the last two weeks. Tyler’s an amazing guy.”

Join us next Saturday, May 21, for Jersey Freeze/Dennison Racing Tee’s Night at Knoxville! All three sprint car divisions will be back in action! The 360’s will be racing for $3,000 with the Midwest Power Series part of the show! The make-up feature for 410’s from April 23 is now set for June 4. For more information, visit or check Knoxville Raceway’s Facebook and Twitter.

410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO (23), 16.152 ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA (9), 16.168; 3. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (10), 16.279; 4. 2, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust. (27), 16.314; 5. 7, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD (19), 16.318; 6. 14, Josh Higday, Des Moines, IA (5), 16.365; 7. 7TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (8), 16.384; 8. 2KS, Ryan Giles, Grimes, IA (2), 16.423; 9. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (1), 16.433; 10. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (15), 16.475; 11. 3, Ayrton Gennetten, Gravois Mills, MO (31), 16.513; 12. 09, Matt Juhl, Tea, SD (33), 16.529; 13. 25, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA (11), 16.543; 14. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (29), 16.571; 15. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA (18), 16.577; 16. 1M, Don Droud Jr., Lincoln, NE (26), 16.623; 17. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (13), 16.644; 18. 12, Tyler Drueke, Eagle, NE (6), 16.701; 19. 55W, Mike Wagner, Harrisonville, PA (28), 16.802; 20. 11M, Brendan Mullen, Grand Forks, ND (16), 16.879; 21. 65, Jordan Goldesberry, Springfield, IL (14), 16.893; 22. 20, AJ Moeller, Rockwell City, IA (4), 16.928; 23. 35, Zach Hampton, Plainfield, IN (32), 16.933; 24. 7W, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA (25), 16.964; 25. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA (34), 16.968; 26. 14T, Tim Estenson, Fargo, ND (12), 17.005; 27. 5T, Presley Truedson, Kennedy, MN (22), 17.142; 28. 15, Bobby Mincer, Burlington, IA (20), 17.163; 29. 76, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (30), 17.349; 30. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA (21), 17.953; 31. 7B, Ben Brown, Marshall, MO (17), 18.280; 32. 29, Hunter Custer, Chippewa Falls, WI (7), 19.077; 33. 9H, Landon Hansen, Newton, IA (3), NT; 34. 55T, McKenna Haase, Des Moines, IA (24), NT

Heat one (started), 8 Laps, 2:18.4: 1. Riley Goodno (2); 2. Brian Brown (6); 3. JJ Hickle (3); 4. Justin Henderson (5); 5. Josh Schneiderman (4); 6. Chris Martin (7); 7. Jordan Goldesberry (1); 8. Nathan Mills (8); 9. Landon Hansen (9)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:15.9: 1. Sawyer Phillips (4); 2. Davey Heskin (3); 3. Austin McCarl (6); 4. Josh Higday (5); 5. Tyler Drueke (2); 6. AJ Moeller (1); 7. Tim Estenson (7); 8. Joe Simbro (8) DNS – McKenna Haase

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:18.7: 1. Zach Hampton (1); 2. Carson McCarl (3); 3. Mike Wagner (2); 4. Aaron Reutzel (6); 5. Ayrton Gennetten (4); 6. Tasker Phillips (5); 7. Ben Brown (8); 8. Presley Truedson (7)

Heat four (started), 8 Laps, 2:21.8: 1. Dustin Selvage (1); 2. Lynton Jeffrey (6); 3. Don Droud Jr. (3); 4. Matt Juhl (4); 5. Bobby Mincer (7); 6. Ryan Giles (5); 7. Brendan Mullen (2); 8. Hunter Custer (8)

B main (started), 12 Laps, NT: 1. Chris Martin (5); 2. Jordan Goldesberry (3); 3. Tyler Drueke (1); 4. AJ Moeller (4) / 5. Bobby Mincer (8); 6. Nathan Mills (9); 7. Presley Truedson (7); 8. Brendan Mullen (2); 9. Tim Estenson (6); 10. Joe Simbro (10); 11. Hunter Custer (12); 12. Landon Hansen (13); 13. Ben Brown (11) DNS – McKenna Haase

A main, 21 Laps, NT: 1. Brian Brown (4); 2. Aaron Reutzel (1); 3. Austin McCarl (3); 4. Davey Heskin (10); 5. Carson McCarl (13); 6. Tasker Phillips (8); 7. Don Droud Jr. (17); 8. Matt Juhl (15); 9. Riley Goodno (11); 10. JJ Hickle (14); 11. Josh Schneiderman (9); 12. Ayrton Gennetten (16); 13. Dustin Selvage (19); 14. Sawyer Phillips (6); 15. Josh Higday (7); 16. Chris Martin (21); 17. Zach Hampton (18); 18. Tyler Drueke (23); 19. Mike Wagner (20); 20. AJ Moeller (24); 21. Lynton Jeffrey (2); 22. Justin Henderson (5); 23. Ryan Giles (12); 24. Jordan Goldesberry (22). Lap Leaders: Reutzel 1-8, Jeffrey 9-13, Reutzel 14, Brown 15-21. Hard-charger: Droud.

360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 5, Brady Forbrook, Morgan, MN (16), 16.788; 2. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD (14), 16.957; 3. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA (3), 16.965; 4. 22K, Kaleb Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD (10), 16.988; 5. 8, Aaron Reutzel, Clute, TX (7), 17.039; 6. 24T, Christopher Thram, Sanborn, MN (24), 17.131; 7. 2M, Davey Heskin, St. Michael, MN (26), 17.183; 8. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA (2), 17.184; 9. 53, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA (1), 17.259; 10. 4, Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA (18), 17.316; 11. 24N, Nathan Mills, Bondurant, IA (5), 17.348; 12. 70, Calvin Landis, Knoxville, IA (8), 17.390; 13. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (20), 17.461; 14. 9, Chase Randall, Waco, TX (15), 17.468; 15. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA (21), 17.475; 16. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA (25), 17.480; 17. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxville, IA (4), 17.553; 18. 99, Tony Rost, Omaha, NE (12), 17.580; 19. 9M, Ricky Montgomery, Denver, CO (22), 17.588; 20. 5M, Collin Moyle, Knoxville, IA (13), 17.701; 21. 83, Austin Miller, Lacona, IA (9), 17.807; 22. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (6), 18.174; 23. 11B, Ben Woods, Newton, IA (17), 18.389; 24. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA (23), 18.756; 25. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA (11), 18.990; 26. 717, Garrett Alexander, New Virginia, IA (19), NT

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, NT: 1. Kaleb Johnson (5); 2. Ryan Leavitt (1); 3. Davey Heskin (4); 4. Brady Forbrook (6); 5. Cam Martin (3); 6. Ricky Montgomery (7); 7. Tyler Lee (8); 8. John Anderson (9); 9. Alex Vande Voort (2)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 2:02.4: 1. Clint Garner (6); 2. Devin Kline (1); 3. Jamie Ball (4); 4. Aaron Reutzel (5); 5. Chase Randall (2); 6. Nathan Mills (3); 7. Ben Woods (8); 8. Collin Moyle (7); 9. Garrett Alexander (9)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 2:03.6: 1. Tony Rost (1); 2. Riley Goodno (2); 3. Calvin Landis (3); 4. Terry McCarl (6); 5. Christopher Thram (5); 6. Joe Beaver (4); 7. Austin Miller (7); 8. Alan Zoutte (8)

A main (started), 18 Laps, NT: 1. Clint Garner (6); 2. Terry McCarl (3); 3. Aaron Reutzel (2); 4. Jamie Ball (7); 5. Kaleb Johnson (5); 6. Calvin Landis (9); 7. Brady Forbrook (4); 8. Chase Randall (17); 9. Ryan Leavitt (13); 10. Joe Beaver (12); 11. Devin Kline (15); 12. Christopher Thram (8); 13. Tony Rost (11); 14. Collin Moyle (20); 15. Nathan Mills (14); 16. Tyler Lee (24); 17. Ricky Montgomery (16); 18. Alex Vande Voort (23); 19. John Anderson (21); 20. Austin Miller (18); 21. Alan Zoutte (22); 22. Davey Heskin (1); 23. Ben Woods (19); 24. Riley Goodno (10) DNS – Cam Martin, Garrett Alexander. Lap Leaders: Heskin 1, Reutzel 2, T. McCarl 3-10, Garner 11-18. Hard-charger: Randall.

A main Make-up from 4/23/22, 18 Laps, 5:57.6: 1. Aaron Reutzel (5); 2. Clint Garner (2); 3. Chase Randall (11); 4. Terry McCarl (1); 5. Kaleb Johnson (3); 6. Christopher Thram (7); 7. Calvin Landis (4); 8. Jamie Ball (20); 9. Riley Goodno (8); 10. Ryan Leavitt (9); 11. Tony Rost (13); 12. Tyler Lee (17); 13. Alex Vande Voort (12); 14. Nathan Mills (14); 15. Collin Moyle (10); 16. John Anderson (18); 17. Austin Miller (19); 18. Alan Zoutte (16); 19. Ben Woods (15); 20. Joe Beaver (6) DNS – 21, Gunner Ramey, Sedalia, MO, Devin Kline, Garrett Alexander, Cam Martin. Lap Leaders: K. Johnson 1-5, Reutzel 6-18. Hard-charger: Ball.

Pro Series Results

Time Trials (Group Qualifying): 1. 44, Scotty Johnson, Dallas, IA (1), 17.774; 2. 81E, Eric Bridger, Winterset, IA (4), 17.930; 3. 24, Kade Higday, Pleasant Hill, IA (9), 18.063; 4. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA (7), 18.074; 5. 17X, Tyler Groenendyk, Oskaloosa, IA (10), 18.132; 6. 12P, Ryan Navratil, Des Moines, IA (5), 18.150; 7. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA (6), 18.188; 8. 14J, Mike Johnston, Des Moines, IA (8), 18.296; 9. 17, Matt Allen, Adel, IA (3), 18.338; 10. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA (11), 18.417; 11. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA (15), 18.463; 12. 99, Matthew Stelzer, Papillion, NE (14), 18.568; 13. 3TJ, Joel Thorpe, Urbandale, IA (12), 18.773; 14. 11, Tyler Barrick, Slater, IA (13), 19.354; 15. 02S, Josh Jones, Knoxville, IA (2), NT

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:51.7: 1. Jeff Wilke (1); 2. Mike Mayberry (3); 3. Tyler Groenendyk (4); 4. Matt Allen (2); 5. Kade Higday (5); 6. Scotty Johnson (6); 7. Joel Thorpe (7); 8. Josh Jones (8)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:50.2: 1. Matthew Stelzer (1); 2. Brandon Worthington (2); 3. Ryan Navratil (4); 4. Eric Bridger (6); 5. Mike Johnston (3); 6. Chase Young (5) DNS – Tyler Barrick

A main (started), 15 Laps, NT: 1. Scotty Johnson (2); 2. Tyler Groenendyk (3); 3. Mike Mayberry (1); 4. Eric Bridger (4); 5. Brandon Worthington (9); 6. Matt Allen (11); 7. Kade Higday (5); 8. Matthew Stelzer (10); 9. Jeff Wilke (7); 10. Ryan Navratil (6); 11. Mike Johnston (12); 12. Chase Young (8); 13. Joel Thorpe (13); 14. Josh Jones (14) DNS – Tyler Barrick. Lap Leader: S. Johnson 1-15. Hard-charger: Allen.