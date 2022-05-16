POWRi West Midget League to Continue Season at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Belleville, IL (5/15/22) Continuing the stand-alone racing season of 2022, teams within the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect will next see side-by-side open-wheel competition at Port City Raceway, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, May 21st.

Competition at Port City Raceway on Saturday, May 21st includes the Lucas Oil POWRi West Midget League presented by Realty Connect, Junior Sprints, A-Class, Restricted, Non-Wing, and Sportsman divisions.

Saturday, May 21 | Port City Raceway Details:

Pits Open: 12:00 PM

Gates Open: 5:00 PM

Driver Registration: 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 5:45 PM

Hot Laps: 6:00 PM

Racing Following Hot Laps.

Entrants must be POWRi members to be eligible for the year-end point fund and secondary medical insurance. Members of POWRi in any division will not need to pay a temporary fee to compete in any other division. Insurance will carry over from one division to the next except for micro membership.

More information including track specifics and driver details can be found online at www.portcityraceway.net or follow along on leading social media platforms.

