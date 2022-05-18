Ballou Back in USAC Victory Lane with Strong Showing at I-70

PETERSEN MEDIA

Robert Ballou has been hitting his stride in recent weeks, and this past weekend everything came together. Charging to second on Thursday night during a non-stop affair at Lakeside Speedway, Ballou put together a dominant performance on Saturday at I-70 Motorsports Park to pick up his first win of the 2022 season.

“We have been close all year long, and the last few times out I have felt really good,” Ballou said. “To get a win early in the season is huge, and it is a testament to all the hard work we have put in over the off season in the shop, and in the gym.”

Making the trip to the Missouri for a scheduled triple-header, action kicked off on Thursday night at Lakeside Speedway where Ballou showed solid speed early as he earned quick time honors aboard the Suburban Subaru/Deaton’s Waterfront Service/Berks Western Telecom Inc. backed No. 12 mount.

Lining up sixth in his heat race, the Rocklin, CA native turned Tipton, IN resident continued his strong start to the season as he made some big time moves to net a second-place finish and keep himself in the feature event inversion.

Lining up sixth in the feature event, Ballou would ride around during the opening laps as he battled a car that was a tick on the tight side. As the fuel load burned off, ‘The Mad Man’ would begin his pursuit to the front.

Making a couple big moves, Ballou would get into second as he then attempted to track down Brady Bacon who had worked his way out to over a six second lead.

Needing a caution to bunch the field back up, Ballou would not have that luck on this night as the feature would go from green the checkered and he would pick up his second consecutive runner-up finish with the USAC National Sprint Car Series.

Following Friday’s rainout, the weekend would come to a close on Saturday night as the series invaded the re-vamped I-70 Motorsports Park.

Timing in fifth fastest on Saturday night, Ballou would run fourth in his heat race to secure his place inside the feature event inversion. Putting his machine on the front row, Ballou would lead the field to green alongside Mario Clouser.

While Clouser would lead the opening lap, Ballou made a big move to get the lead and promptly left the field in his wake as he began setting a torrid pace and opening up his advantage.

Out front Ballou was able to set a pace that nobody was able to keep up with, however getting into traffic would slow him and allow Brady Bacon to close in on him.

On lap 21, Bacon was able to make a move on Ballou in three and four while he he dealt with traffic, but in turns one and two Ballou answered back to reclaim the top spot and pull away just as he did on lap two.

Out front, Ballou would not be denied on this night as he was able to break Bacon’s streak and claim his first USAC National Series win of the season, and his first win in nearly a calendar year.

“I have said all year long it was going to be the Bacon/Ballou show and these last three races have been exactly that,” Ballou said. “Brady was really good on Thursday, and he was good again on Saturday night, but I wanted it a little bit more. It was a fun weekend, and I am glad to get my guys a win. We have some more work to do to get our car a little better, but I am having a lot of fun in a racecar again, and it has been a while since I could say that.”

Robert Ballou would like to thank Suburban Subaru, Deaton’s Waterfront Service, Rossie Feed and Grain, Berks Western Telecom, Inc., Dan Roberts Motorsports, Dragonfly Aviation, Hinchman Indy, Don Ott Racing Engines, Manvel Motorsports, CSI Shocks, Walker Performance Filtration, Amsoil Inc, Murray’s Body Shop, Pacific Grass and Turf, MPHG Promotions Inc, Team Jack Foundation, Olson Custom Design, Konnected Clothing, Hooker Harness, Indy Race Parts, Hoosier Tire, Schoenfeld Headers, ISC Racers Tape, Chalk Racing Products, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Saldana Racing Products, Moose Blocks, Inc., AO Designs, and Arai Helmets for their support.

ON TAP: Robert Ballou and the USAC National Sprint Car Series get right back to work this weekend as they will be at the revamped Terre Haute Action Track on Friday and Saturday night.

BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-10, Wins- 1, Top 5’s- 6, Top-10’s- 7

STAY CONNECTED: Stay up to speed with ‘The Mad Man’ by following him on Twitter @RoberBallou81, liking https://www.facebook.com/robertballoumotorsports/, or by clicking over to www.balloumotorsports.com.