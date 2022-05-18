Brian Brown victorious for second Knoxville Raceway triumph of 2022

By Fully Injected Motorsports

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (May 16, 2022) – “Blackjack” Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing were impressive yet again at the Sprint Car Capital of the World, cashing in for their second victory of the season, the 58th of Brown’s career, and earning a $5,000 payday in the process. Brown’s charge to the front commenced from the outside of row two, kicking off the Saturday night, May 14, program with the fastest qualifying time overall. The Grain Valley, Missouri, native would go on to finish second in his respective heat race, climbing four spots from sixth for his only defeat of the evening.

A hard-fought victory, Brown, driver of the Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Rowdy Energy, Ditzfeld transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, No. 21 sprint car, was forced to outduel three-time All Star Circuit of Champions champion, Aaron Reutzel, as well as Lynton Jeffrey, for the Knoxville triumph, trading bumps and slides before taking command officially with just a handful of circuits remaining.

Adding a little extra drama to the evening, Brown had to go an extra circuit to 21, as a last lap caution would ultimately lead to a green-white-checkered finish.

“I didn’t feel like we were really great that whole feature,” said Brown in Victory Lane. “I got working with my wing. We had a motto this week, ‘Whatever it takes.’ Aaron did a phenomenal job. I had to slide him and just try to block the line. They’re probably upset with me, but we’re here to win. It’s an honor to drive this car.”

ON DECK:

Tentatively, Brian Brown and Brian Brown Racing will continue their 2022 campaign with another round of action at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, May 21: Jersey Freeze/Dennison Racing Tee’s Night.

SPECIAL THANKS:

Brian Brown Racing would like to thank Casey’s, FVP, Andy’s Frozen Custard, Impact Signs Awnings and Wraps, Rowdy Energy, Ditzfeld transfer, Champion Brands, MC Power, Weld Wheels, Housby, Maxim Chassis, J.D. Welding & Machine, Waldinger, Smiley’s Racing Products, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Mid Mo Equipment, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Factory Kahne Shocks, Cometic Gaskets, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, HostIowa.net, Fultz Excavating, Restless Spirits Distillery, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, AL Driveline, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winter’s Performance Products, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Hoosier Tires, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Ultra-Lite Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, Bam Roller Lifters, Outerwears, MPD, All Star Performance, 6B Apparel, MSD Ignition and Garrett Racing Engines for their continued support.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/brianbrown21

News coverage: www.fullyinjected.com

Online home: www.brianbrownracing.com

Merchandise: www.shopbrianbrownracing.com

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Watch the All Star Circuit of Champions online at www.floracing.com

Watch the World of Outlaws online at www.dirtvision.com

Watch Knoxville Raceway weekly at www.dirtvision.com

2022 STATISTICS:

Top-fives: 3

Top-tens: 4

Wins: 2

2022 HIGHLIGHTS:

Highlighted Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals with 14th-place score in Saturday finale. Finished third with World of Outlaws at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas, on Saturday, April 2. Earned first feature victory of the season in Knoxville Raceway start on Saturday, April 30; took lead on lap 5 and never looked back. Finished sixth (against 43-car field) at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, May 7. Earned second Knoxville Raceway victory of the season on Saturday, May 14.

ABOUT CASEY’S:

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company (NASDAQ: CASY) operating over 2,300 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Casey’s provides freshly prepared foods, quality fuel and friendly service at its locations. Guests can enjoy pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and a wide selection of beverages and snacks. Learn more and order online at www.caseys.com, or in the mobile app.

ABOUT FVP:

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

ABOUT BRIAN BROWN RACING:

Brian Brown Racing is a professional winged sprint car team that is based in Grain Valley, Mo. Brian Brown, who is the owner and driver, has amassed 187 total feature victories, as well as five track championships at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa. For more information, visit http://www.brianbrownracing.com.