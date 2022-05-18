USAC WEST COAST SPRINT CARS RETURN TO VENTURA SATURDAY

By Lance Jennings

MAY 18, 2022… After a break in the schedule, the USAC West Coast 360 Sprint Cars will invade the Ventura Raceway, this Saturday, May 21st. Promoted by Jim Naylor, the third point race will also feature the USAC Western States Midgets, IMCA Modifieds, California Lightning Sprints, Hobby Stocks, and Kids Classes. Located at the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California, the Pit Gates will open at Noon, the Front Gates open at 3:00pm, with Racing scheduled for 5:30pm at “The Best Little Dirt Track in America.” For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– MEMBERSHIPS / TEMPORARY PERMITS: All racers MUST PURCHASE their USAC license / membership or temporary permit online PRIOR TO THE EVENT at usaclicense.com or usacracing.com. TPs are $25 and Memberships are $150. Season memberships come with extra insurance.

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– APPROVED/LEGAL TIRES: Due to the current tire shortages, ANY Hoosier Right Rear Tire is legal for competition until further notice. All four corners must be Hoosier.

– APPROVED/LEGAL MUFFLERS: EXTREME: 6014-3535, 3615-3535, SCHOENFELD: 14272535, 14272735-78, FLOWMASTER: 53545-10, 13516100, 13516101, COAST FABRICATION: 350x625x17-2S, B&B: FRAC-0375S, SPINTECH: 1545P SUPER STOCK. *Failure to comply with the muffler rule will risk disqualification from the event.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– FRONT AXLE TETHER SYSTEMS: Front axle tether systems (2-Chassis, 1-King Pin to King Pin) ARE MANDATORY.

– FULL CONTAINMENT SEATS: Full containment seats ARE MANDATORY.

– COCKPIT ADJUSTABLE SHOCKS: Cockpit adjustable shocks ARE ALLOWED.

– RULE BOOK: The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series Rule Book can be found online at usacracing.com.

– California state protocol calls for competitors, crews, officials, and anyone on the grounds to practice safe social distancing, proper sanitizing, and follow local regulations regarding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Since April 4, 2009, the Ventura County Fairgrounds has held nineteen West Coast 360 events and thirteen different drivers have claimed victory. USAC/CRA regular A.J. Bender added his name to the USAC 360 winner’s list on November 27th at the “80th Running of the Turkey Night Grand Prix.” Led by Tristan Guardino and Jake Swanson with three wins, Guardino also set the 1-lap track record of 11.958 on March 23, 2019. A complete Ventura winner’s list is at the end of the release.

After earning his first Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award and feature win at Bakersfield Speedway on March 12th, Ricky Lewis (Oxnard, California) leads the point standings. Racing his #41 Physical Medical Consultant / Stensland Racing DRC with Ford power, Lewis has also posted one heat race victory, two top-10 finishes, and 30 feature laps led to his credit. Ricky is traveling from the Midwest and will be looking to score the victory at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Brody Fuson (Bakersfield, California) has climbed to second in the USAC West Coast point chase. Driving Bob and Toni Van Meter’s #51 W.E. / Taylor Backhoe Spike, Fuson charged from tenth to third at the March 12th Bakersfield show. At press time, Brody has one heat race victory, two top-10 finishes, and 3 feature laps led on the season. This Saturday, the versatile driver will have his sights on earning his first career win at Ventura.

Tanner Boul (Auberry, California) sits third in the chase for the championship. Piloting the family owned #99T King Racing Products / BR Motorsports Triple X, Boul placed fifth in the March 12th main event. With two top-10 finishes to his credit, Tanner will be looking to claim his first main event win on Saturday.

Trent Carter (Terra Bella, California) ranks fourth in the point standings. Piloting the family owned #13 Porterville Lock & Safe / Porterville Collision Center Maxim, Carter finished twelfth in the Bakersfield feature. The three-time Santa Maria Sprint Car Champion will have his sights on his first USAC triumph at Ventura Raceway.

Hannah Mayhew (Acton, California) has climbed to fifth in the West Coast point chase. Driving the family owned #43 One 11 Ink / C&G Farms Maxim, Mayhew charged from eleventh to fifth at Bakersfield. To date, the 2017 Perris Young Guns Sprint Car Champion has two top-10 finishes in the campaign and will be looking for her first win at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

Currently sitting ninth in points, Brent Yarnal (Phoenix, Arizona) leads the chase for Rookie of the Year honors. Tyler Hatzikian (El Segundo, California), Joey Bishop (Camarillo, California), and Camie Bell (Bakersfield, California) are also in contention.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Travis Buckley, Kyle Edwards, Jacob Tuttle, James Herrera, Jarrett Soares, Troy Rutherford, Cody Majors, Ryan Timmons, Steve Hix, Rick Hendrix, and more.

Ventura Raceway is located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds at 10 West Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, California. General Admission Adult tickets are $22, General Admission Senior (60 and older), Active Military (ID Required), and Student tickets (with ID) are $18. Kids tickets (12 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at venturaraceway.com or call 805.648.RACE.

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, BR Motorsports, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, FloRacing.com, High Tech Performance, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rod End Supply, ROW Signs and Graphics, Saldana Racing Products, Vahlco Wheels, Wilwood Disc Brakes, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information on the series, visit usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content at the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.