CARB NIGHT CLASSIC ENTRY LISTS REVEAL 50+ USAC SILVER CROWN & MIDGETS AT IRP

By Richie Murray

Brownsburg, Indiana (May 18, 2022)………More than 50 combined USAC Silver Crown and Brown’s Oil Service Midget drivers are expected to compete in the Carb Night Classic, set for Friday night, May 27, on the paved .686-mile oval at Brownsburg, Indiana’s Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

That’s 27 Silver Crown entries and 25 midgets entered for the event and includes a star-studded array of open wheel racing talent.

It’s a field that includes the likes of USAC national champions Kody Swanson, Ryan Newman, C.J. Leary, Russ Gamester, Brian Tyler, Justin Grant, Logan Seavey, Josh Wise and Buddy Kofoid, plus IRP standouts Bobby Santos and Tanner Swanson, just to name a few.

The Carb Night Classic returns to Lucas Oil Raceway in 2022 on Friday, May 27, and features a rare quadruple header of open wheel racing on the Friday before the Indianapolis 500, and it sure to be a night to remember.

The USF2000 event will be the milestone 300th USAC sanctioned event on the IRP oval since its construction in 1961.

The 2022 edition of the Carb Night Classic will feature Road to Indy’s Cooper Tire Indy Pro 2000 (90 laps) and USF2000 (75 laps) Championships, as well as a 30-lap non-points USAC Special Event National Pavement Midget Championship feature paying $5,000 to win and a 100-lap points-paying USAC Silver Crown National Championship race which pays $10,000 to win.

Spectator gates open at 3pm Eastern with practice also beginning a 3pm. Qualifying is set to begin at 5:50pm. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6:55pm with the USF2000 Freedom 75 race at 7:05pm, the Indy Pro 2000 Freedom 90 race at 8:05pm, the midget race at 9:05pm and the USAC Silver Crown race at 9:35pm.

USAC SILVER CROWN ENTRY LIST: (27 CARS)

02 TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bowman)

06 BRYAN GOSSEL/Fort Collins, CO (Gossel)

1 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Doran-Dyson)

2 PATRICK LAWSON/Edwardsville, IL (Lawson)

2v RYAN NEWMAN/South Bend, IN (Vance)

6 C.J. LEARY/Greenfield, IN (Klatt)

7 KYLE ROBBINS/New Castle, IN (KR)

11 NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Hamilton-Byrd)

14 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Hamilton-Puglio)

16 AUSTIN NEMIRE/Sylvania, OH (Nemire-Lesko)

18 TRAVIS WELPOTT/Pendleton, IN (Welpott)

22 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (DJ)

24 MIKE HAGGENBOTTOM/Levittown, PA (Haggenbottom)

31 DAVE BERKHEIMER/Mechanicsburg, PA (Berkheimer)

32 GREGG CORY/Shelbyville, IN (Williams)

42 JAKE DAY/Abilene, TX (Day)

51 RUSS GAMESTER/Peru, IN (Gamester)

55 TAYLOR FERNS/Shelby Township, MI (Ferns)

67 KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR)

80 NICK HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Breidinger)

81 BRIAN TYLER/Parma, MI (BCR)

91 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (Hemelgarn)

92 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Kazmark)

94 MIKE McVETTA/Grafton, OH (Myers)

99 ERIC GORDON/Greenfield, IN (Armstrong)

131 DEREK BISCHAK/Angola, IN (Bischak)

222 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Rice)

MIDGET ENTRY LIST: (25 CARS)

2 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS)

4 DAVEY HAMILTON JR./Boise, ID (Klatt)

7 COLE CARTER/Brownsburg, IN (Bertrand)

7A DAKODA ARMSTRONG/New Castle, IN (Armstrong)

7K NICK HAMILTON/Danville, IN (Irwin)

7x TANNER SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (RMS)

8 JAKE TRAINOR/Medway, MA (Seymour)

9 JOHNNY ZYCH/Mendon, MA (Zych)

14 BRANDON MAURER/Sherman, IL (Maurer)

17 CHAD NICHOLS/Danville, CA (Nichols)

40 BLAKE BRANNON/Morgan Hill, CA (Brannon)

44 KODY SWANSON/Kingsburg, CA (Bertrand)

47 TODD BERTRAND/Suffield, CT (Bertrand)

47x NATHAN BYRD/Goodyear, AZ (Bertrand)

55 JOSH WISE/Riverside, CA (Bowman)

60 CODY GERHARDT/Fresno, CA (Gerhardt)

66 BRET SANDERSON/Ladoga, IN (Sanderson)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (West/KKM)

67K KYLE O’GARA/Beech Grove, IN (SFHR)

75 RYAN SHILKUSKI/Spring Valley, IL (Shilkuski)

80 ANNIE BREIDINGER/Hillsborough, CA (Breidinger)

88 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Arata)

98 BOBBY SANTOS/Franklin, MA (West)

99 MARIO CLOUSER/Auburn, IL (Guess)

514 CHUCK GURNEY JR./Livermore, CA (West)