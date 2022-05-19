Tezos All Stars to battle IRA Series in Wisconsin tripleheader beginning tomorrow at Wilmot Raceway

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (May 19, 2022) – For the second consecutive season, the Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will face-off against the Bumper to Bumper IRA Outlaw Sprint Series in a three-race sweep through The Badger State, once again visiting Wilmot Raceway, the Plymouth Dirt Track, and Angell Park Speedway in consecutive fashion. Action will kick-off tomorrow evening, Friday, May 20, at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, Wisconsin.

Defending All Star champion and current championship points leader, Tyler Courtney, is the defending Wilmot Raceway winner, scoring a $6,000 payday over Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Ian Madsen and Rudeen Racing’s Cory Eliason. Just like a season ago, the 2022 visit will also award a $6,000 payday, padding what is to be a total weekend winner’s share equaling $18,000.

The Plymouth Dirt Track at Sheboygan County Fairgrounds in Plymouth, Wisconsin, will host the All Star/IRA challenge on Saturday, May 21. Bill Balog, unarguably the most decorated competitor in IRA Outlaw Sprint Car Series history, racking up ten titles before hopping on the All Star trail full time, is the defending winner at Plymouth Dirt Track, keeping Ian Madsen and Rico Abreu at bay for a $6,000 share. In fact, the Plymouth victory resulted in Balog’s first-ever All Star triumph.

The All Star Circuit of Champions and IRA Outlaw Sprint Series will conclude their three-race sweep through the southern half of The Badger State with a stop at Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, on Sunday, May 22. Matching Wilmot and Plymouth, Sunday’s weekend cap will award $6,000.

Going back-to-back on the weekend, Balog is also the defending Angell Park winner, topping a repeat podium from a night prior with Madsen and Abreu in tow.

“Sunshine” Tyler Courtney will lead the All Star charge into Wisconsin as the current All Star championship leader, in command with a 56-point cushion over Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck.

Courtney and Peck each own two point-earning victories on the season with Peck earning the most recent during a stop at Waynesfield Raceway Park in Waynesfield, Ohio, on Sunday, May 15. In fact, the Monrovia, Indiana, native was a two-time winner during the recent weekend, scoring an $8,500 victory at I-96 Speedway in Lake Odessa, Michigan, just two nights prior.

Courtney earned his pair of point-awarding victories, accomplished in sweeping fashion, during Attica Raceway Park’s annual Spring Nationals on April 15-16.

Sam McGhee Motorsports’ Parker Price-Miller is currently third in the All Star championship standings, followed by recent Wayne County Speedway winner, Hunter Schuerenberg, and Republic, Ohio’s Cap Henry.

The “Big Wheel” Scotty Thiel will help the IRA Outlaw Sprint Series defend home dirt during the coming weekend, entering the Wisconsin triple as the current Series point leader, as well as the only winner. The Sheboygan, Wisconsin, native is two for two with the IRA in 2022, leading every lap of feature action at Beaver Dam Raceway and Sycamore Speedway, respectively. Jake Neuman is currently second in the IRA standings, followed by Jordan Goldesberry, Jeremy Schultz, and Danny Schlafer.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast.

WEEKEND AGENDA:

Friday, May 20

Wilmot Raceway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 2:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:30 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 21

Plymouth Dirt Track | $6,000

Pit Gates: 1:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 22

Angell Park Speedway | $6,000

Pit Gates: 1:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 4:15 p.m.

Hot Laps: 5:45 p.m.

2022 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 15): Cory Eliason

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 15): Tyler Courtney (2)

Attica Raceway Park, OH (April 16): Tyler Courtney (3)

Bloomsburg, PA (April 21): Anthony Macri

Williams Grove, PA (April 22): Brent Marks

Port Royal, PA (April 23): Anthony Macri (2)

Lernerville, PA (April 29): Hunter Schuerenberg

Sharon, OH (April 30): Cap Henry

I-96 Speedway, MI (May 13): Justin Peck

Wayne County, OH (May 14): Hunter Schuerenberg (2)

Waynesfield, OH (May 15): Justin Peck (2)