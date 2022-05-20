AFS Badger Midget Series & All-Stars – IRA Sprints at Angell Park

By Quinn McCabe

May 19, 2022- Sun Prairie, WI– The All-Star Circuit of Champions and Bumper to Bumper IRA Sprint Cars will join the Advanced Fastening Supply Badger Midget Series, Sunday, at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI for round three of the 2022 season.

This past Sunday, May 15, Angell Park hosted the Badger Midgets for the first time this season and lived up to its historic reputation as a track with character and extremely tight racing. Brandon Waelti, a Sun Prairie resident, took the hometown win and was followed by Zach Boden to the checkers. Boden, the current series point leader, and last week’s quick qualifier is off to a solid start and will be looking for his first victory of the young 2022 season.

Pit gates will open at 2:00 pm with grandstands opening at 4:00 pm and opening ceremonies at 6:00 pm Sunday night at the Angell Park Speedway in Sun Prairie, WI.

Stay tuned to BMARA.com and the BMARA Racing Facebook page for additional announcements and information regarding events for the 2022 season