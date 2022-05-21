Horstman Wins “Run for the Rabbit” at Limaland

From Gerry Keysor

LIMA, Ohio (May 20, 2022) — Limaland Motorsports Park swung open the gates on a hot Friday night as Mercy Health presented the 23rd Annual “Run for the Rabbit”, honoring the memory of the late Travis “The Rabbit” Miller. Miller was a regular at Limaland behind the wheel of his brightly colored No. 17m sprint car until tragically losing his life in a motorcycle accident in 2000. In fitting fashion, another brightly colored No 17, driven by Cloverdale Ohio’s Jared Horstman led wire to wire Friday night winning the 25 lap NRA Sprint Invader feature.

Horstman wasted no time grabbing the early lead from his pole starting position and appeared to be off to a easy win, until caution waved on lap eight for Devon Dobie doing a 360 and coming to a stop at the exit of turn four. The caution closed the field back up, and saw a hard charging Dylan Westbrook making his way to 2nd on the restart. The leaders found themselves in lapped traffic on lap 15, and Horstman was able to maneuver through the traffic to the checkered flag, winning over Westbrook, Randy Hannagan, Ricky Peterson, and Brad Lamberson.

National Racing Alliance

Run for the Rabbit

Limaland Motorsports Park

Lima, Ohio

Friday, May 20, 2022

Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.366

2. 17-Jared Horstman, 13.443

3. 27-Brad Lamberson, 13.616

4. 7T-Jake Hesson, 13.642

5. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.869

6. 11G-Luke Griffith, 13.963

7. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.012

8. 2-Ricky Peterson, 14.077

9. 16B-Craig Ronk, 14.075

10. 24D-Danny Sams III, 14.081

11. 66-Chase Dunham, 14.090

12. 2S-Kyle Sauder, 14.113

13. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr, 14.187

14. 16C-Tylar Rankin, 14.228

15. 0-Brayton Phillips, 14.280

16. 55-Matt Cogley, 14.296

17. 85-Dustin Daggett, 14.302

18. 28-Shawn Valenti, 14.396

19. 11H-Caleb Harmon, 14.409

20. 23-Devon Dobie, 14.432

21. 37-Noah Dunlap, 14.472

22. 22H-Randy Hannagan, 14.565

23. 5NC-Jac Nickles, 14.595

24. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 14.602

25. 11N-Ed Neumeister, 14.843

26. 24-Kobe Allison, 14.867

27. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr, 15.273

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Brad Lamberson

2. 71H-Max Stambaugh

3. 2S-Kyle Sauder

4. 28-Shawn Valenti

5. 11G-Luke Griffith

6. 16B-Craig Ronk

7. 0-Brayton Phillips

8. 37-Noah Dunlap

9. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[4]

2. 2-Ricky Peterson[2]

3. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

4. 16C-Tylar Rankin[5]

5. 5NC-Jac Nickles[8]

6. 22M-Dan McCarron[3]

7. 85-Dustin Daggett[6]

8. 23-Devon Dobie[7]

9. 24-Kobe Allison[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24D-Danny Sams III

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook

3. 22H-Randy Hannagan

4. 7T-Jake Hesson

5. 70-Eli Lakin

6. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr

7. 11N-Ed Neumeister

8. 11H-Caleb Harmon

9. 55-Matt Cogley

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 22M-Dan McCarron[2]

2. 23-Devon Dobie[8]

3. 24-Kobe Allison[11]

4. 85-Dustin Daggett[5]

5. 16B-Craig Ronk[3]

6. 37-Noah Dunlap[9]

7. 11H-Caleb Harmon[7]

8. 86-Keith Sheffer Jr[1]

9. 0-Brayton Phillips[6]

10. 11N-Ed Neumeister[4]

11. 6-Jimmie Ward Jr[12]

12. 55-Matt Cogley[10]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 17-Jared Horstman[1]

2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[5]

3. 22H-Randy Hannagan[8]

4. 2-Ricky Peterson[3]

5. 27-Brad Lamberson[6]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[2]

7. 71H-Max Stambaugh[4]

8. 7T-Jake Hesson[7]

9. 28-Shawn Valenti[12]

10. 11G-Luke Griffith[15]

11. 66-Chase Dunham[9]

12. 22M-Dan McCarron[16]

13. 85-Dustin Daggett[19]

14. 2S-Kyle Sauder[10]

15. 23-Devon Dobie[17]

16. 24-Kobe Allison[18]

17. 5NC-Jac Nickles[14]

18. 16C-Tylar Rankin[11]

19. 16B-Craig Ronk[20]

20. 70-Eli Lakin[13]