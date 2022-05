PATH VALLEY, Penn. (May 22, 2022) — The winged 410 sprint car program scheduled for Sunday at Path Valley Speedway Park was rained out after qualifications. Just after Anthony Macri set a new track record of 9.385 seconds over a 20 car field, rain hit the speedway and forced officials to postpone the event until Sunday June 5, 2022. The program will be completed restarted for the makeup date. Wristbands from Sunday will be honored June 5th and the 50/50 pot will be carried over.